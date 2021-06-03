Texas blog roundup for the week of May 31

The Texas Progressive Alliance knows we will be dealing with the wreckage of this legislative session for a long time as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff continues his analysis of State Senate districts in the last three Presidential elections.

SocraticGadfly took some shots at the New Agey fluff and other platitudes in local high school graduation guest speaker and val-sal addresses.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Robert Rivard has had it with this legislative session and the bizarre priorities of our state leaders.

The Texas Civil Rights Project presents the ugly highlights of the new voter suppression law.

Grits for Breakfast is even harsher towards the Republicans in Austin.

Reform Austin condemns the lack of action on fixing the power grid.

Jessica Montoya Coggins offers some advise about abortion access now that SB8 has passed.

On a much-needed lighter note, The Great God Pan Is Dead introduces you to Houston’s notorious “Darth Vader House”, which is now on sale for the low, low price of $4.3 million.

Related Posts: