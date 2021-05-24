Precinct analysis: State Senate district comparisons

Introduction

Congressional districts

State Rep districts

Commissioners Court/JP precincts

Comparing 2012 and 2016

Statewide judicial

Other jurisdictions

Appellate courts, Part 1

Appellate courts, Part 2

Judicial averages

Other cities

District Attorney

County Attorney

Sheriff

Tax Assessor

County Clerk

HCDE

Fort Bend, part 1

Fort Bend, part 2

Fort Bend, part 3

Brazoria County

Harris County State Senate comparisons

State Senate districts 2020

Let me start with some Twitter:

A lot of press has focused on Democratic losses among Hispanics, but important to look at the other side of the coin too (especially given that, uh, Biden won?). But R losses among whites amounted to far more votes, since they are a larger share of the electorate. — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) 1:10 PM – 14 May 2021

Rs managed to find a marginally winning message with Latinos last year. It may have been Trump-specific, maybe not, but “Ds are socialists and we’ll give you jobs” only pushed Trump to 36% of the vote anyhow. They will have to adjust their message for a new generation. — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) 1:21 PM – 14 May 2021

There’s more to the thread, but those are the bits I wanted to highlight. It’s true, as noted in the previous post, that Dems lost some ground in the Latino districts in 2020. You’ll see that here in a minute. But it’s also very much true that they gained a lot of votes elsewhere, in the more white districts. Some of those are the ones that flipped in 2018 or might have flipped in 2020 had they been on the ballot. Some were in places where Dems were already strong. Some were in districts that actually look to be competitive now, having not been so even four years ago. Why don’t I just show you the data?

Dist 1216R 1216D 1620R 1620D 1220R 1220D Dem net =============================================================== 14 -9,951 56,887 26,677 97,954 16,726 154,841 138,115 08 -7,593 38,270 32,030 82,158 24,437 120,428 95,991 16 -22,137 35,202 21,611 58,302 -526 93,504 94,030 17 -19,619 38,114 34,892 56,566 15,273 94,680 79,407 25 3,422 37,037 65,613 95,402 69,035 132,439 63,404 07 -6,676 33,604 42,494 60,489 35,818 94,093 58,275 15 -6,708 27,545 28,163 48,882 21,455 76,427 54,972 10 -8,347 13,076 23,099 54,113 14,752 67,189 52,437 26 -2,174 20,179 20,009 44,154 17,835 64,333 46,498 09 -60 17,910 24,193 48,973 24,133 66,883 42,750 12 13,859 30,860 59,095 84,527 72,954 115,387 42,433 23 -3,003 3,751 13,010 43,679 10,007 47,430 37,423 29 -1,674 34,889 29,559 30,398 27,885 65,287 37,402 05 14,069 25,990 54,548 74,087 68,617 100,077 31,460 11 1,957 20,541 46,098 46,384 48,055 66,925 18,870 06 -4,554 20,223 21,712 13,637 17,158 33,860 16,702 13 -2,928 72 16,907 30,419 13,979 30,491 16,512 19 10,638 16,958 45,127 42,821 55,765 59,779 4,014 02 11,532 10,026 35,894 38,391 47,426 48,417 991

As discussed before, the columns represent the difference in vote total for the given period and party, so “1216” means 2012 to 2016, “1620” means 2016 to 2020, and “1220” means 2012 to 2020. Each column has a D or an R in it, so “1216R” means the difference between 2016 Donald Trump and 2012 Mitt Romney for the Presidential table, and so forth. In each case, I subtract the earlier year’s total from the later year’s total, so the “-9,951” for SD114 in the “1216R” column means that Donald Trump got 9,951 fewer votes in 2016 in SD14 than Mitt Romney got, and the “56,887” for SD14 in the “1216D” column means that Hillary Clinton got 56,887 more votes than Barack Obama got. “Dem net” at the end just subtracts the “1220R” total from the “1220D” total, which is the total number of votes that Biden netted over Obama. Clear? I hope so.

These are the districts where Dems gained over the course of these three elections. Lots of Republican turf in there, including the two D flips from 2018 and the two districts that both Biden and Beto carried but didn’t flip in 2018 (SDs 08 and 17), but the big gainer is that Democratic stronghold of SD14, where demography plus population growth plus a heavy duty turnout game led to a vast gain. Really, we Dems don’t appreciate Travis County enough. SD15, my district, has a nice showing as well, while SD26 is there to remind us that not all Latino districts went the way of the Valley.

We have the two 2018 flip districts, SDs 16, now practically a D powerhouse, and 10, which didn’t shift quite as much but was the most Dem-leaning Romney district from 2012 – you may recall, Wendy Davis won re-election there despite it going only 45% for Obama – and we have the two Biden-won Republican in 08 – who knew this one would shift so radically left – and 17. We’ve discussed SD07 before, and how it’s now teetering on swing status and won’t be of much use to the Republicans when they try to shore themselves up, but look at SD25, a district that has moved strongly left despite encompassing Comal County, the I-35 version of Montgomery. Look at the shifts in SD12, which is still not competitive but also not as big a GOP stronghold, and SD05, which has moved along with Williamson County. The key takeaway here is that more of the Senate is going to have to be centered on the Houston-San Antonio-D/FW triangle, and that part of the state is much more Democratic than it was a decade ago. This is the big problem Republicans have to solve.

Dems have some room to improve as well. I discussed SD13 in the Harris County reviews, and I believe there’s untapped potential in this district. It’s 80% Democratic to begin with, so improvements in turnout and voter registration are going to pay off in a big way. SD23 was more like 13 in 2016, but acquitted itself nicely in 2020. I suspect there are a lot of voters here who will need more contact and engagement in 2022. I know there were votes left on the table in 2018, and we need to be conscious of that.

Finally, there are three other Latino districts besides SD26 in this list. We’ve discussed SD06 before, which had a big uptick in Democrats while seeing fewer Republicans in 2016, then saw more Republicans turn out in 2020. In the end, the Dem percentage was basically the same in 2020 as in 2012, with a larger net margin, but the trend needs watching. SD19, which Dems took back in 2020 after that embarrassing special election loss, had a similar pattern as with SD06 except with a smaller net Republican gain in 2020. This district has a lot of border turf, which trended red in 2020, but it also has a good chunk of Bexar County, which got bluer and likely mitigated the overall shift. I feel like this district is more likely to drift in a Republican direction than SD06 is, but that will depend to some extent on how it’s redrawn. SD29, anchored in El Paso, had the same big Dem shift in 2016, then saw roughly equivalent gains by both parties in 2020. I think it’s more likely to get bluer over time, and there’s always room for Dem growth in El Paso, though as with SDs 13 and 23, it will require engagement.

Overall, these 19 districts represent a net gain of over 900K votes for Dems. Joe Biden collected about 600K more votes than 2012 Obama did, so there’s votes going the other way as well. Here are those districts:

Dist 1216R 1216D 1620R 1620D 1220R 1220D Dem net =============================================================== 18 15,109 19,337 58,614 49,787 73,723 69,124 -4,599 04 10,564 14,667 54,680 39,023 65,244 53,690 -11,554 24 11,125 7,102 51,143 42,472 62,268 49,574 -12,694 21 9,828 13,573 43,738 26,297 53,566 39,870 -13,696 20 7,675 17,839 42,214 18,130 49,889 35,969 -13,920 22 17,969 6,092 48,183 37,910 66,152 44,002 -22,150 27 7,486 15,779 37,504 6,942 44,990 22,721 -22,269 28 6,727 -2,691 33,163 17,453 39,890 14,762 -25,128 31 6,956 3,954 36,050 10,696 43,006 14,650 -28,356 01 11,123 -6,966 34,452 17,623 45,575 10,657 -34,918 30 30,275 7,133 75,839 47,839 106,114 54,972 -51,142 03 20,610 -6,936 48,423 14,385 69,033 7,449 -61,584

Here’s the current Senate map, to remind you of where these districts are. SDs 22 and 24 have the most turf inside the big population triangle, while SD04 has most of its people there. SD22 currently includes Johnson and Ellis Counties, and it’s not too hard to imagine them beginning to trend blue over the next decade, while SD24 includes Bell and Coryell, which also have that potential.

I’m actually a little surprised to see that SDs 04 and 18 got a little bluer in 2016, before snapping back in 2020. I’ll have to take a closer look at them, on a county by county basis, to see what the big factors were. Fort Bend is going our way, and I have hope that we can make progress in Montgomery, and that’s going to be a big key to this decade.

The big Republican gainers, as noted in the last post, are mostly in East Texas and West Texas/the Panhandle, with SD03 including the north part of Montgomery. The main question will be how much of these districts will have to include the faster-growing parts of the state. That’s a calculation that won’t be very friendly to the incumbents, one way or another.

Finally, there are the three Latino districts, SDs 20, 21, and 27. All three followed the same pattern of a Dem gain in 2016 followed by a bigger Republican gain in 2020. SD27 remained solidly Democratic, while 20 and 21 are much closer to swing status though as noted in the previous post the incumbents all ran comfortably ahead of the pack. Republicans could certainly try to make a district more amenable to them out of this part of the state. How that would affect their other priorities, and how much of what we saw in 2020 continues past that year are the big questions. All other Dems carried these three districts as well, more or less at the same level as Biden. The good news for the Republicans then is that the new voters that Trump brought in were there for more than just him.

As you can see, there are fewer districts in which Dems lost ground, and the total number of votes they ceded is about a third of what they picked up elsewhere. You can see how G. Elliott Morris’ tweet thread applies here. As was the case with the State House and Congress, the Republican gerrymander of the State Senate in 2011 was very effective, until it wasn’t. It’s the same story here as it is for the other chambers, which is how do they assess the risk of a strategy that aims to gain them seats versus one that just aims to hold on to what they’ve got.

Next up will be a look at the State House district results from 2020. When the 2020 data for Congress and the SBOE finally show up, I’ll do the same for them as well. Let me know what you think.

