Counties of interest, part six: Central Texas

Dec 3rd, 2020
by Charles Kuffner.

We move on now to counties in Central Texas, which for these purposes will include a number of places along I-35, but also a couple of places that aren’t East Texas or West Texas. Try not to take these designations too seriously and just go with it.


County       Romney    Obama    Trump  Clinton    Trump    Biden    Shift
=========================================================================
Bell         49,574   35,512   51,998   37,801   67,113   56,032    2,981
Brazos       37,209   17,477   38,738   23,121   47,436   35,242    7,538
Coryell      11,220    5,158   12,225    5,064   15,397    7,542   -1,793
Grayson      30,936   10,670   35,325   10,301   43,776   14,223   -9,287
Hood         18,409    3,843   21,382    4,008   26,243    5,605   -6,072
McLennan     47,903   25,694   48,260   27,063   59,432   36,550     -673
Nueces       48,966   45,772   50,766   49,198   64,467   60,749     -524
Victoria     19,692    8,802   21,275    8,866   23,244   10,271   -2,083

There’s some clear good news here. Bell County, home of Killeen, Temple, and Belton, is part of that I-35 Corridor success story. Brazos County isn’t on I-35, but it’s an even bigger mover. Bell is 21.5% Black and has been the center of a deep-cut Dem opportunity district for some time – there were a couple of maps drawn in 2011 that would have created a Democratic State Rep district, and the current HD54 has been a potential target for a couple of cycles. Brazos, home of Bryan and College Station, was more of a surprise to me and has gone from being a fairly deep red county to a moderately purple one. I’m guessing the presence of Texas A&M is the driver of that, but I’m guessing.

McLennan County is Waco, and while it looks to have more or less held steady since 2012, it had improved in 2016 and then fell back in 2020, which is not a good sign. You know how I feel about building up Dem infrastructure in cities, including and especially the medium and smaller cities that have not yet been a key component of the resurgence. Coryell is next door and moving a little farther in the wrong direction.

The tough nuts to crack here are Grayson (home of Sherman) and Hood (home of Granbury). Both are on the outskirts of the Metroplex, with Grayson north of Collin and Denton, and Hood south and west of Parker and Johnson. They’re not close enough to the blue parts of the Metroplex to benefit from spillover. I don’t have an answer here, just noting the problem.

Nueces County is of course Corpus Christi, and it’s been more or less what it is for some time. Like McLennan, it moved towards blue in 2016, then slid back in 2020. As with McLennan, we need to figure that out and get it back on track. I included Victoria County in this collection mostly because it’s a population center and it’s a geographic fit, but it’s kind of an island, its own MSA on the way from Houston to Corpus.

2 Comments

  1. David Fagan says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Is it an assumption that just because an area is “blue”, “red”, or “purple” that the people who vote that way actually agree 100% on at least 10 issues? Out of those 10 issues, about three wedge issues could be agreed upon at a higher percentage, but what’s the guarantee those wedge issues are even possible? Like bringing high level manufacturing back, or education debt forgiveness?

  2. asmith says:
    December 3, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    I grew up in Collin in the 90s when it was ruby red, and Grayson was purple and had Democratic state reps and county commissioners. The conservadem counties in the red river valley were tough to compete in once the local elected Ds retired, and their organizations disappeared. Not a big minority population in Grayson, and Collin growth hasn’t hit Grayson yet. Like east texas the goal is to narrow the margin.

    Lot of upside in Bell, Brazos, and possibly McLennan. Dems need to keep organizing in the I-35 spine. Wasn’t long ago we had Democratic state reps in Waco and Killeen.

