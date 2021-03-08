Precinct analysis: Brazoria County

Introduction
Once more around the block, this time in Brazoria County. Let’s just dive in:
Dist Trump Biden Lib Grn
======================================
CD14 44,480 19,715 823 160
CD22 45,953 42,513 1,037 257
HD25 38,939 16,277 727 132
HD29 51,494 45,951 1,133 285
CC1 19,383 8,439 407 72
CC2 22,456 17,024 494 106
CC3 24,355 12,614 496 102
CC4 24,239 24,151 463 137
Dist Cornyn Hegar Lib Grn
======================================
CD14 43,874 18,748 1,440 357
CD22 46,831 40,011 1,579 522
HD25 38,413 15,432 1,251 314
HD29 52,292 43,327 1,768 565
CC1 19,080 7,985 687 182
CC2 22,849 15,885 742 209
CC3 24,398 11,802 736 228
CC4 24,378 23,087 854 260
Dist Wright Casta Lib Grn
======================================
CD14 43,325 18,349 1,620 508
CD22 45,672 39,005 1,980 989
HD25 37,900 15,098 1,435 434
HD29 51,097 42,256 2,165 1,063
CC1 18,727 7,834 791 253
CC2 22,351 15,535 885 399
CC3 23,844 11,430 927 394
CC4 24,075 22,555 997 451
Dist Trump Biden Lib Grn
======================================
CD14 68.24% 30.25% 1.26% 0.25%
CD22 51.20% 47.36% 1.16% 0.29%
HD25 69.44% 29.03% 1.30% 0.24%
HD29 52.09% 46.48% 1.15% 0.29%
CC1 68.49% 29.82% 1.44% 0.25%
CC2 56.03% 42.48% 1.23% 0.26%
CC3 64.83% 33.58% 1.32% 0.27%
CC4 49.48% 49.30% 0.95% 0.28%
Dist Cornyn Hegar Lib Grn
======================================
CD14 68.11% 29.10% 2.24% 0.55%
CD22 52.65% 44.98% 1.78% 0.59%
HD25 69.33% 27.85% 2.26% 0.57%
HD29 53.39% 44.23% 1.80% 0.58%
CC1 68.30% 28.59% 2.46% 0.65%
CC2 57.58% 40.03% 1.87% 0.53%
CC3 65.65% 31.76% 1.98% 0.61%
CC4 50.18% 47.52% 1.76% 0.54%
Dist Wright Casta Lib Grn
======================================
CD14 67.91% 28.76% 2.54% 0.80%
CD22 52.11% 44.50% 2.26% 1.13%
HD25 69.08% 27.52% 2.62% 0.79%
HD29 52.91% 43.75% 2.24% 1.10%
CC1 67.84% 28.38% 2.87% 0.92%
CC2 57.06% 39.66% 2.26% 1.02%
CC3 65.16% 31.23% 2.53% 1.08%
CC4 50.07% 46.91% 2.07% 0.94%
As an extra point of comparison, here are the numbers from the four district races:
Weber 45,245 70.76%
Bell 18,700 29.24%
Nehls 44,332 50.51%
Kulkarni 38,962 44.39%
LeBlanc 4,477 5.10%
Vasut 38,936 71.38%
Henry 15,613 28.62%
Thompson 54,594 56.69%
Boldt 41,712 43.31%
Not really a whole lot to remark upon. Brazoria County has slowly shifted blue since 2012, but not by that much. There’s still a lot of work to be done there, and in the short term the most likely place where any effect would be felt is in the appellate courts. HD29 was a dark horse swing district following the 2018 election, but as you can see Rep. Ed Thompson punches above his weight, so it’s going to take more than some demography to seriously challenge him, and that’s assuming the Republicans don’t touch up his district a bit later on this year. I have no idea what Congressional districts will have a piece of Brazoria County going forward, but I’d bet that at least at the beginning they’re all some shade of red.
The main opportunity for Dems here is at the local level, where Commissioners Court Precinct 4 is pretty close to even. None of the county offices – Commissioners Court, Constable, Justice of the Peace – were challenged in 2020, so there’s the starting point to improve things on the ground and begin construction on a bench. That may change with redistricting as well, of course, but county elections can see change happen quickly under the right circumstances. My wish for Brazoria County is for there to be more activity at this level, starting next year.