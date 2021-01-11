Precinct analysis: Sheriff 2020 and 2016

Introduction

Behold your 2020 vote champion in Harris County: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, running for his second term in office. I’ll get into the details of Gonzalez’s domination in a minute. Here are the numbers for 2020:

Dist Danna Gonzalez Danna% Gonzalez% ============================================= CD02 170,422 166,902 50.52% 49.48% CD07 141,856 162,417 46.62% 53.38% CD08 24,788 16,406 60.17% 39.83% CD09 35,308 122,871 22.32% 77.68% CD10 98,458 65,239 60.15% 39.85% CD18 54,869 186,236 22.76% 77.24% CD22 20,466 21,710 48.53% 51.47% CD29 43,503 109,304 28.47% 71.53% CD36 79,327 52,648 60.11% 39.89% SBOE4 96,435 349,282 21.64% 78.36% SBOE6 363,916 378,161 49.04% 50.96% SBOE8 208,646 176,291 54.20% 45.80% SD04 53,758 25,277 68.02% 31.98% SD06 50,944 126,617 28.69% 71.31% SD07 224,433 186,884 54.56% 45.44% SD11 74,078 50,852 59.30% 40.70% SD13 35,054 162,823 17.72% 82.28% SD15 106,009 204,899 34.10% 65.90% SD17 110,189 133,749 45.17% 54.83% SD18 14,532 12,635 53.49% 46.51% HD126 36,979 36,165 50.56% 49.44% HD127 51,960 38,105 57.69% 42.31% HD128 46,345 24,235 65.66% 34.34% HD129 45,743 37,938 54.66% 45.34% HD130 67,658 35,780 65.41% 34.59% HD131 9,271 45,531 16.92% 83.08% HD132 47,705 51,772 47.96% 52.04% HD133 47,629 39,951 54.38% 45.62% HD134 44,590 62,513 41.63% 58.37% HD135 34,389 39,591 46.48% 53.52% HD137 9,680 21,648 30.90% 69.10% HD138 30,004 33,385 47.33% 52.67% HD139 14,623 46,351 23.98% 76.02% HD140 8,109 23,412 25.73% 74.27% HD141 6,449 36,900 14.88% 85.12% HD142 12,684 43,278 22.67% 77.33% HD143 10,463 26,455 28.34% 71.66% HD144 12,685 17,965 41.39% 58.61% HD145 13,322 29,035 31.45% 68.55% HD146 10,562 44,351 19.23% 80.77% HD147 13,955 54,824 20.29% 79.71% HD148 20,375 39,637 33.95% 66.05% HD149 20,574 32,068 39.08% 60.92% HD150 53,242 42,844 55.41% 44.59% CC1 85,139 289,925 22.70% 77.30% CC2 141,416 156,934 47.40% 52.60% CC3 214,450 226,063 48.68% 51.32% CC4 227,992 230,814 49.69% 50.31% JP1 84,929 174,954 32.68% 67.32% JP2 31,274 52,644 37.27% 62.73% JP3 48,485 72,207 40.17% 59.83% JP4 223,758 199,021 52.93% 47.07% JP5 191,671 229,696 45.49% 54.51% JP6 6,846 28,930 19.14% 80.86% JP7 17,135 102,122 14.37% 85.63% JP8 64,899 44,162 59.51% 40.49%

Only Joe Biden (918,193) got more votes than Sheriff Ed (903,736) among Dems that had a Republican opponent; District Court Judge Michael Gomez (868,327) was next in line. Gonzalez’s 235K margin of victory, and his 57.46% of the vote were easily the highest. He carried SBOE6, HD132, HD138, and all four Commissioners Court precincts, while coming close in CD02 and HD126. He even made SD07, HD133, and JP4 look competitive.

How dominant was Ed Gonzalez in 2020? He got more votes in their district than the following Democratic incumbents:

CD07: Gonzalez 162,417, Lizzie Fletcher 159,529

CD18: Gonzalez 186,236, Sheila Jackson Lee 180,952

SD13: Gonzalez 162,823, Borris Miles 159,936

HD135: Gonzalez 39,591, Jon Rosenthal 36,760

HD142: Gonzalez 43,278, Harold Dutton 42,127

HD144: Gonzalez 17,965, Mary Ann Perez 17,516

HD145: Gonzalez 29,035, Christina Morales 27,415

HD149: Gonzalez 32,068, Hubert Vo 31,919

JP1: Gonzalez 174,954, Eric Carter 166,759

That’s pretty damn impressive. Gonzalez is the incumbent, he’s in law enforcement and may be the most visible county official after Judge Hidalgo, he had a solid term with basically no major screwups, he’s well liked by the Democratic base, and he ran against a frequent flyer who had no apparent base of support. At least in 2020, this is as good as it gets.

Obviously, Gonzalez did better than he did in 2016, but let’s have a quick look at the numbers anyway.

Dist Hickman Gonzalez Hickman% Gonzalez% ============================================= CD02 162,915 111,689 59.33% 40.67% CD07 139,292 113,853 55.02% 44.98% CD09 26,869 106,301 20.18% 79.82% CD10 81,824 36,293 69.27% 30.73% CD18 48,766 153,342 24.13% 75.87% CD29 35,526 95,138 27.19% 72.81% SBOE6 341,003 265,358 56.24% 43.76% HD126 36,539 24,813 59.56% 40.44% HD127 48,891 24,516 66.60% 33.40% HD128 41,694 17,117 70.89% 29.11% HD129 41,899 26,686 61.09% 38.91% HD130 59,556 21,256 73.70% 26.30% HD131 7,054 38,887 15.35% 84.65% HD132 38,026 30,397 55.57% 44.43% HD133 47,648 27,378 63.51% 36.49% HD134 44,717 43,480 50.70% 49.30% HD135 32,586 27,180 54.52% 45.48% HD137 8,893 17,800 33.32% 66.68% HD138 27,480 23,366 54.05% 45.95% HD139 12,746 39,223 24.53% 75.47% HD140 6,376 20,972 23.31% 76.69% HD141 5,485 32,573 14.41% 85.59% HD142 10,801 33,924 24.15% 75.85% HD143 9,078 23,689 27.70% 72.30% HD144 10,765 16,194 39.93% 60.07% HD145 10,785 23,462 31.49% 68.51% HD146 10,144 37,991 21.07% 78.93% HD147 12,100 45,136 21.14% 78.86% HD148 17,701 29,776 37.28% 62.72% HD149 15,702 27,266 36.54% 63.46% HD150 49,904 26,142 65.62% 34.38% CC1 74,178 239,211 23.67% 76.33% CC2 125,659 125,416 50.05% 49.95% CC3 193,214 158,164 54.99% 45.01% CC4 213,519 156,417 57.72% 42.28%

Gonzalez ran against Ron Hickman, former Constable in Precinct 4, who was appointed following Adrian Garcia’s resignation to run for Mayor of Houston in 2015. Hickman had been well respected as Constable and wasn’t a controversial selection, but he was quickly dogged with a scandal involving lost and destroyed evidence from his Constable days, as well as the usual bugaboo of jail overcrowding; his opposition to misdemeanor bail reform did not help with that. With all that, Gonzalez got “only” 52.84% of the vote in 2016, which was ahead of most judicial candidates but behind both Kim Ogg and Vince Ryan. My thought at the time was that Gonzalez maxed out the Democratic vote, but didn’t get many crossovers. Clearly, he knocked that second item out of the park this year. I’m not going to go into a more detailed comparison – I’ll leave that to you this time – but it should be obvious that Gonzalez built on his performance from 2016. We’ll see what he can do with the next four years.

