Precinct analysis: Tax Assessor 2020 and 2016

Tax Assessor Ann Harris Bennett is the third incumbent from 2016 running for re-election. Like Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, she improved her performance pretty significantly from four years ago. Unlike either Gonzalez or DA Kim Ogg, she came off a close race – she was actually trailing after early voting, and did just well enough on Election Day to pull out a eight thousand vote victory. In 2020, she won by ten points, with a Libertarian candidate also in the mix. Here’s how 2020 looked for Bennett:

Dist Daniel Bennett Lib Daniel%Bennett% Lib% ====================================================== CD02 174,454 151,148 11,516 51.15% 44.32% 3.38% CD07 148,007 146,906 9,535 47.97% 47.62% 3.09% CD08 24,960 14,786 1,419 59.88% 35.47% 3.40% CD09 35,972 117,815 4,676 22.43% 73.47% 2.92% CD10 98,983 58,837 5,631 59.77% 35.53% 3.40% CD18 57,057 175,920 8,077 23.44% 72.28% 3.32% CD22 20,650 19,913 1,660 48.18% 46.46% 3.87% CD29 46,205 101,024 4,961 30.09% 65.80% 3.23% CD36 79,503 48,053 4,570 59.41% 35.91% 3.42% SBOE4 100,919 330,636 13,852 22.66% 74.23% 3.11% SBOE6 374,836 342,677 24,239 50.53% 46.20% 3.27% SBOE8 210,036 161,090 13,954 54.54% 41.83% 3.62% SD04 53,982 22,540 2,570 68.25% 28.50% 3.25% SD06 53,863 117,046 5,997 30.45% 66.16% 3.39% SD07 227,833 169,249 13,705 55.46% 41.20% 3.34% SD11 74,156 46,328 4,608 59.28% 37.04% 3.68% SD13 36,043 156,250 5,976 18.18% 78.81% 3.01% SD15 110,239 189,765 10,747 35.48% 61.07% 3.46% SD17 115,088 121,733 7,376 47.13% 49.85% 3.02% SD18 14,587 11,494 1,066 53.73% 42.34% 3.93% HD126 37,713 32,939 2,327 51.68% 45.13% 3.19% HD127 52,360 34,525 3,193 58.13% 38.33% 3.54% HD128 46,291 22,223 2,192 65.47% 31.43% 3.10% HD129 46,005 34,465 3,291 54.92% 41.15% 3.93% HD130 67,940 31,860 3,420 65.82% 30.87% 3.31% HD131 9,557 43,780 1,586 17.40% 79.71% 2.89% HD132 48,284 47,303 3,782 48.59% 47.60% 3.81% HD133 49,924 35,385 2,408 56.91% 40.34% 2.75% HD134 48,604 55,747 2,949 45.30% 51.95% 2.75% HD135 34,905 36,408 2,567 47.25% 49.28% 3.47% HD137 9,845 20,352 1,178 31.38% 64.87% 3.75% HD138 30,750 30,377 2,169 48.58% 47.99% 3.43% HD139 14,994 44,096 1,832 24.61% 72.38% 3.01% HD140 8,661 21,724 1,000 27.60% 69.22% 3.19% HD141 6,617 35,561 1,217 15.25% 81.95% 2.80% HD142 13,268 41,110 1,631 23.69% 73.40% 2.91% HD143 11,211 24,369 1,121 30.55% 66.40% 3.05% HD144 12,895 16,646 1,072 42.12% 54.38% 3.50% HD145 14,110 26,467 1,630 33.43% 62.71% 3.86% HD146 10,878 42,506 1,661 19.76% 77.22% 3.02% HD147 14,762 51,621 2,518 21.42% 74.92% 3.65% HD148 21,733 35,555 2,479 36.36% 59.49% 4.15% HD149 20,767 30,361 1,522 39.44% 57.67% 2.89% HD150 53,716 39,022 3,300 55.93% 40.63% 3.44% CC1 89,315 274,496 11,676 23.79% 73.10% 3.11% CC2 143,799 143,691 10,434 48.27% 48.23% 3.50% CC3 220,064 206,206 14,217 49.96% 46.81% 3.23% CC4 232,613 210,012 15,718 50.75% 45.82% 3.43% JP1 90,963 160,043 8,734 35.02% 61.62% 3.36% JP2 32,249 48,712 2,804 38.50% 58.15% 3.35% JP3 49,382 67,843 3,512 40.90% 56.19% 2.91% JP4 226,115 182,066 14,185 53.54% 43.11% 3.36% JP5 196,782 210,577 13,981 46.70% 49.98% 3.32% JP6 7,542 26,611 1,383 21.22% 74.88% 3.89% JP7 17,840 98,244 3,456 14.92% 82.19% 2.89% JP8 64,918 40,309 3,990 59.44% 36.91% 3.65%

Bennett’s 834K vote total was the lowest among the non-judicial countywide candidates, and only ahead of five judicial candidates. Thanks in part to the 52K votes that the Libertarian candidate received, however, she led challenger and former District Clerk Chris Daniel by over 148K votes, which is one of the bigger margins. If you want to examine the belief that Libertarian candidates mostly take votes away from Republicans, look at some of the district totals, especially HDs like 132, 135, and 138. We can’t know for sure how Daniel might have done in a two-person race, but it seems reasonable to me to say he’d have improved at least somewhat. Bennett did about as well as you’d expect someone who got 53% of the vote would do. If the final score would have been closer in a two-person race, it’s not because she’d have received fewer votes or gotten a lower percentage.

Here’s the 2016 comparison, in which Bennett knocked off incumbent Mike Sullivan. She trailed by about five thousand votes when the totals were first displayed on Election Night, with Sullivan having slight leads in both mail ballots and in person early votes – yes, that’s right, Republicans used to try to compete on mail ballots – but got nearly 52% of the Election Day vote, which was a big enough part of the vote to push her over the top.

Dist Sullivan Bennett Sullivan% Bennett% ============================================ CD02 168,936 105,778 61.50% 38.50% CD07 147,165 106,727 57.96% 42.04% CD09 29,855 103,511 22.39% 77.61% CD10 83,213 34,795 70.51% 29.49% CD18 53,558 148,586 26.49% 73.51% CD29 41,555 88,942 31.84% 68.16% SBOE6 357,083 249,953 58.82% 41.18% HD126 37,003 24,186 60.47% 39.53% HD127 50,028 23,460 68.08% 31.92% HD128 42,659 16,238 72.43% 27.57% HD129 44,072 24,777 64.01% 35.99% HD130 60,429 20,277 74.88% 25.12% HD131 8,121 37,906 17.64% 82.36% HD132 39,094 29,321 57.14% 42.86% HD133 50,116 25,241 66.50% 33.50% HD134 49,352 39,410 55.60% 44.40% HD135 33,528 26,112 56.22% 43.78% HD137 9,664 17,099 36.11% 63.89% HD138 28,827 22,096 56.61% 43.39% HD139 13,707 38,266 26.37% 73.63% HD140 7,556 19,790 27.63% 72.37% HD141 5,934 32,109 15.60% 84.40% HD142 11,599 33,182 25.90% 74.10% HD143 10,372 22,294 31.75% 68.25% HD144 11,810 15,188 43.74% 56.26% HD145 12,669 21,519 37.06% 62.94% HD146 11,323 36,903 23.48% 76.52% HD147 14,119 43,254 24.61% 75.39% HD148 20,434 26,999 43.08% 56.92% HD149 16,639 26,389 38.67% 61.33% HD150 50,472 25,358 66.56% 33.44% CC1 82,916 231,040 26.41% 73.59% CC2 134,067 117,084 53.38% 46.62% CC3 202,128 149,943 57.41% 42.59% CC4 220,415 149,294 59.62% 40.38%

Again, there’s nothing here we haven’t seen before, but as Mike Sullivan nearly hung on, you can see what an almost-successful Republican looked like in 2016. Note the margins he had in CDs 02 and 07, and the various now-competitive State Rep districts. I mean, Sullivan won HD134 by eleven points. He won CC4 by almost 20 points, and CC3 by fifteen. We don’t live in that world now.

