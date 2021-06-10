Texas blog roundup for the week of June 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes that Greg Abbott can refrain from taking out his frustrations on a bunch of legislative staffers as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff did his precinct analysis thing on State House districts.

SocraticGadfly looked at the Fauci emails, and the twosiderism and tribalism by the two most vocal of the more than two sides that exist on the emails in particular and Fauci’s performance the last 18 months in general.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

D Magazine was first to report on Lake Highlands High School valedictorian Paxton Smith and her amazing pro-reproductive rights graduation speech.

Joel Montfort tells you about the Pride-themed cookies of Confections Bakery in Lufkin.

Mandy Giles celebrates Pride with a hope for more inclusion and love within the church.

Robert Rivard gives the voter suppression bill the scorn it deserves.

Irene Vazquez profiles Dee Dee Watters and her work carrying on the legacy of Monica Roberts.

Odus Evbagharu explains his candidacy for Harris County Democratic Party Chair.

