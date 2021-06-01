Precinct analysis: State House districts 2020, part 1

Introduction

Joe Biden carried 74 State House districts in 2020. That’s seven more than were won by Democratic candidates, but two fewer than Beto in 2018. Eight districts won by Biden were held by Republican incumbents, and there were two that were flipped one way or the other:

Dist Biden Trump Biden% Trump% ======================================== 026 45,192 42,349 50.9% 47.7% 066 47,844 39,729 53.7% 44.6% 067 52,872 43,876 53.6% 44.5% 096 44,828 43,538 50.0% 48.6% 108 57,513 43,250 56.2% 42.3% 112 37,369 31,167 53.6% 44.7% 121 49,034 46,430 50.6% 47.9% 132 51,737 50,223 50.0% 48.5% 134 67,814 42,523 60.6% 38.0% 138 34,079 31,171 51.5% 47.1%

For comparison, here’s the analysis from 2018. The one Republican-held district that Beto won but Biden didn’t is HD64, which I’ll get to next. Biden won HD96, which Beto did not win. I have no idea how Morgan Meyer held on in HD108 with that strong a wind blowing against him, but you have to tip your cap. You also have to wonder how much longer he can do this – yes, I know, redistricting is coming, but Dallas is getting close to being Travis County at this point, and you just have to wonder how many seats winnable by Republicans there are if current trends continue. Note that Sarah Davis faced nearly the same conditions in 2020 as she had in 2018, except for having a stronger opponent. Meyer had the same opponent (Joanna Cattanach) as in 2018, and she raised good money, but he managed to win anyway.

I still don’t feel like we have a good understanding of why there were so many Biden/Republican voters. There’s been a lot done to try to explain why Republicans did better with Latino voters in 2020, while everyone is more or less taking it for granted that the stampede of former Republicans who are now voting Democratic is just part of the landscape. I look at these numbers and I am reminded of the same kind of splits we saw in 2016, when there were tons of people who voted for Hillary Clinton but then mostly voted Republican otherwise. I was skeptical of the optimism we had (at least initially) for CDs 07 and 32 and other districts because of those gaps, and then 2018 came along and erased those concerns. So what do we make of this? A last gasp of anti-Trump energy from people who still think of themselves (and vote like) Republicans, or a leading indicator of more to come in 2022? I wish I knew, and I wish there were people actively trying to find out. Note that doesn’t necessarily bring us closer to winning statewide, as Beto had a smaller margin than Biden did, but it does meant that the battle for the Legislature and Congress will continue to be heated, even with new maps.

Next up are the near misses, and the farther-out-but-still-within-sight districts that I had been keeping an eye on following 2018. Most of these are familiar:

Dist Biden Trump Biden% Trump% ======================================== 014 30,188 33,690 45.9% 51.3% 028 60,101 63,906 47.8% 50.8% 029 45,951 51,494 46.5% 52.1% 054 35,995 36,093 48.9% 49.0% 064 42,908 46,093 47.2% 50.7% 092 39,262 39,386 49.0% 49.2% 093 40,679 43,897 47.3% 51.0% 094 37,375 38,724 48.3% 50.1% 097 41,007 42,494 48.2% 50.0% 122 57,972 68,621 45.2% 53.5% 126 36,031 38,651 47.6% 51.1% 133 43,263 47,038 47.3% 51.4% 032 31,699 38,011 44.7% 53.6% 070 53,870 75,198 40.9% 57.1% 084 24,928 34,575 41.1% 57.1% 085 34,743 43,818 43.6% 55.0% 089 45,410 55,914 44.0% 54.1% 106 59,024 70,752 44.8% 53.7% 129 38,941 47,389 44.4% 54.0% 150 42,933 55,261 43.1% 55.5%

Generally speaking, Beto did better in these districts than Biden did, which is consistent with Beto scoring higher overall, but not everywhere. Biden outpaced him in some more urban areas, like HDs 133, 122, and the aforementioned HD96. Usually where Beto did better it wasn’t by much, less than a point or so, but with bigger differences in less urban areas like HDs 14, 32, and 84. It may be that there was less-than-expected Republican turnout in 2018, so it’s hard to extrapolate to 2022, but it’s important to remember that the trend from 2016 is strongly Democratic in all of these places. And it’s happening in places you haven’t been paying attention to as well. HD70 may not look competitive, and I didn’t include it in the 2018 analysis (Beto got 40.4% there compared to 58.8% for Cruz), but in 2016 it was carried by Trump by a 61.6 to 32.2 margin. This district in northern Collin County used to be a landslide for Republicans, and now it’s on the long-range sensors for Democrats, in the same way that HDs 126 and 133 and 150 are.

Not everything is rainbows and puppies. There were two districts that Beto won and Biden lost. You can probably guess what kind of districts they were. Here they are, along with the other close and longer-term-something-to-think-about districts.

Dist Biden Trump Biden% Trump% ======================================== 031 25,315 33,101 42.9% 56.1% 074 23,478 27,319 45.6% 53.1% 034 29,226 26,606 51.7% 47.0% 035 24,991 21,049 53.8% 45.3% 080 26,251 22,543 53.3% 45.8% 038 29,116 21,573 56.8% 42.1% 041 31,956 25,187 55.5% 43.7% 117 53,983 39,495 56.8% 41.6% 118 34,228 25,848 56.2% 42.4% 144 17,365 14,599 53.6% 45.0%

If you’ve been wondering why Reps like Ryan Guillen and Eddie Morales were voting for permitless carry and the bills to restrict cities’ ability to reduce police funding, that right there is the likely answer. Guillen has been around forever and likely was pretty safe even with that Trump surge, but Morales was defending an open seat. I don’t want to think about how much more obnoxious the media narrative of the 2020 election in Texas would have been had the Republicans flipped this one.

The three “near miss” districts, HDs 34, 35, and 80, look worrisome and will no doubt give the Republicans some ideas about what the 2022 map should look like, but keep two things in mind: One, as you will see in the next post, this was more of a Trump thing than anything else. Republicans did not do nearly as well farther down on the ballot. And two, nine of the Democratic “near miss” districts were closer than the 4.7 point margin in HD34. If the current map were to stay in place, we’d have more targets than they would.

The five longer-range districts don’t concern me much, especially the two Bexar County districts, where Biden had a higher percentage than Clinton in each and a bigger margin in HD117 (Clinton carried HD118 by a 55.1-40.0 margin). They were both closer than they were in 2018, but the overall trend in Bexar County is bluer.

Finally, here are the seats that the Democrats picked up in either 2016 (HD107) or 1028:

Dist Biden Trump Biden% Trump% ======================================== 045 61,435 53,123 52.6% 45.5% 047 76,336 61,983 54.1% 43.9% 052 55,056 44,664 53.9% 43.7% 065 44,884 36,126 54.5% 43.9% 102 41,123 27,279 59.1% 39.2% 105 33,634 23,879 57.6% 40.9% 107 36,691 24,880 58.6% 39.8% 113 38,175 30,600 54.8% 43.9% 114 47,215 32,340 58.5% 40.1% 115 42,618 29,510 58.1% 40.3% 135 39,657 36,114 51.6% 47.0% 136 59,654 43,190 56.6% 40.9%

As we know, the narrative from the 2020 election is that Democrats went big trying to take over the State House and win a bunch of Congressional seats, but failed to do any of that and so the year was a big success for the Republicans. I don’t dispute the basic premise, but I feel like it’s only part of the story. Democrats did regain that State Senate seat they lost in the 2019 special election debacle, they won a State Board of Education seat for the first time in my memory, they won more appellate court benches, and they completed the flip of Fort Bend County. None of that gained much notice. More to the point, the Republicans had big plans to win back what they had lost in 2018, the year that they claimed was a huge fluke driven by Betomania and anti-Trump fervor. Yet they failed to retake CDs 07 and 32, and they only took back one of the 12 State House seats they had lost, which was balanced out by their loss of HD134, but somehow that’s never mentioned. They spent a ton of money on these races, Dave Carney was predicting they would gains seats overall, and they had expressed confidence in their ability to hold SD19. They not only failed broadly on all this, but Biden did better overall in the seats Beto carried in 2018, as the new Dem incumbents mostly cruised. Sometimes I wonder what the story would have been if Dems had won only six or seven seats in 2018, then picked up the others last year. Would we still think of 2020 as a failure that way? I have no idea.

So this is how things looked from a Presidential perspective. As we know, Biden ran ahead of the other Democrats on the statewide ballot, so you may be wondering how this looked from that viewpoint. The next entry in this series will be the State House districts for the Senate and Railroad Commissioner races. Tune in next time for the exciting followup to this very special episode.

