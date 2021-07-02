SCOTUS takes another knife to the Voting Rights Act

The red carpet for voter suppression has been rolled out.
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two Arizona voting restrictions that a lower court had said discriminated against voters of color.
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote the opinion in the 6 to 3 ruling, which divided the court along ideological lines. Voting rights experts said the decision could make it harder to challenge some of the new voting restrictions being passed by state legislatures around the country. The Texas Legislature is expected to convene next week to consider legislation that would impose new restrictions on voting.
The court was considering the shield provided by the Voting Rights Act (VRA), first passed in 1965 to forbid laws that result in discrimination based on race.
The cases involved two voting regulations from Arizona that are in common use across the country. One throws out the ballots of those who vote in the wrong precinct. The other restricts who may collect ballots cast early for delivery to polling places, a practice then-President Donald Trump denounced as “ballot harvesting.”
I would advise you to read Slate, Vox, Rick Hasen, The 19th, and Daily Kos for the analysis and effect. The short answer is that there’s nothing in the Republicans’ way, and any subsequent court action will be really hard to win. I wish I had something more positive to say, but here we are. The challenge remains the same – we have to win enough elections to pass the laws we want to pass, and repeal the crap that needs to be thrown out. It’s just going to be harder to do now.
Instead of worrying about what the Racist majority in the Supreme Court did, work on getting out voters to vote for the Democrats.
But don’t send someone that is too progressive to the Rio Grande Valley and expect them to do well.
Quit trying to oust moderate or slightly to the right Democrats.