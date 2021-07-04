Let a thousand Justice Department probes of Texas voter suppression bloom

Just don’t expect too much to happen.
With Texas lawmakers poised to push for new voting restrictions in a special session next week, the state’s congressional Democrats are urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Texas’ existing voting laws.
In a letter to Garland on Thursday, the Democrats — led by U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio and Marc Veasey of Fort Worth — urged the U.S. Department of Justice to examine what they called “unconstitutional voter suppression” in Texas. They pointed to a number of existing practices that they say disproportionately affect Black and Latino voters, including the closure of polling sites across the state, reports of voter intimidation and a lack of Spanish-language voting materials.
They also reminded Garland that Republicans are likely to bring back a revised version of a controversial elections bill as early as next week, asking that federal officials keep a close eye on any changes.
“The Department of Justice must protect voting rights for all Texans,” wrote the group of 12 lawmakers, which includes all of the state’s Democratic members of Congress except U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo. “I am requesting that the DOJ Civil Rights Division focus its investigative powers in key areas reported over the last several elections that present a pattern of racially discriminatory voting practices in Texas.”
This was motivated in part by AG Garland puttint Texas on notice after suing Georgia over its voter suppression law. I applaud the move, but I don’t expect much from the federal courts, especially now. Put the maximal pressure on the poll watcher stuff and the “mistaken” provision to make it easier to overturn elections. Make some noise and hope to score some PR wins, if nothing else.
We gripe about AG Paxton using his office for lawfare against the federal government, but celebrate when would-be SCOTUS judge Garland uses his position to enact revenge on Texas and other states.
One thing I will say….leftists are a lot more aggressive than conservatives. Compare and contrast Garland with Kavanaugh. Both got treated like crap by the opposition party. But only one of them is doing something about it. Kavanaugh votes like a pussy, while Garland has cold anger, and is using his power to extract vengeance on those who screwed him over.
Advantage: leftists.
