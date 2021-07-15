Texas blog roundup for the week of July 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance will be using this bloodbath of a special session as incentive for 2022 as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff takes one more look into how State Rep districts have changed over the decade, this time with a focus on counties.

SocraticGadfly looked at how Jane Nelson’s retirement might affect Texas Senate redistricting.

Stace is back and writing about Greg Abbott’s empty immigrant prison in South Texas. It’s one part of Abbott’s special session agenda.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Houstonia explores how restaurants have adjusted to the boom in takeout dining.

Harvey Kronberg sets the record straight about Dan Patrick, SB7, and why no one trusts the Senate right now.

Prof. Peter Hotez worries about the rise of COVID in two different parts of Texas.

Emily Eby live-tweets the voter suppression hearings.

Grits for Breakfast offered his testimony on the state’s bail “reform” bill, which he says will mostly burden rural counties for no discernable gain.

