Precinct analysis: State House district changes by county

One more look at how state house districts have changed over the decade. For this exercise, I’m going to look at some key counties and the State Rep districts within them.

Bexar:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 122 -1,304 10,628 12,204 21,091 10,900 31,719 20,819 121 -4,020 6,534 6,059 15,078 2,039 21,612 19,573 116 -583 6,014 3,546 10,281 2,963 16,295 13,332 117 4,532 8,828 14,927 22,921 19,459 31,749 12,290 123 -1,427 5,225 3,742 9,272 2,315 14,497 12,182 124 330 5,077 5,877 11,756 6,207 16,833 10,626 125 -1,081 4,378 4,753 9,350 3,672 13,728 10,056 120 -184 863 4,503 10,856 4,319 11,719 7,400 119 1,062 3,428 6,041 10,507 7,103 13,935 6,832 118 1,391 3,719 6,633 7,790 8,024 11,509 3,485

Bexar County doesn’t get the props it deserves for contributing to the Democratic cause. Each of its ten districts became more Democratic in each of the two Presidential cycles. Where Bexar had gone 51.56% to 47.04% in 2012 for Obama, it went 58.20% to 40.05% for Biden. Obama had a net 23K votes in Bexar, while it was +140K votes for Biden. The two districts that shifted the most heavily towards Dems are the two Republican districts (HD117 went Republican in 2014, then flipped back in 2016), with Biden carrying HD121 as Beto had done in 2018, and HD122 coming into focus as a potential long-term pickup (modulo redistricting, of course). Both HDs 121 and 122 were over 60% for Romney, with HD122 at almost 68% for him. Both can and surely will be shored up in the next round of mapmaking, but the long term trends don’t look good for the Republicans holding them both.

Tarrant:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 092 -1,102 3,986 4,166 13,144 3,064 17,130 14,066 094 -3,344 2,238 2,655 10,231 -689 12,469 13,158 096 821 4,468 6,527 15,522 7,348 19,990 12,642 098 -489 6,891 8,798 13,948 8,309 20,839 12,530 097 -3,267 3,654 6,147 11,472 2,880 15,126 12,246 101 -734 3,487 4,523 9,808 3,789 13,295 9,506 093 2,751 5,180 9,984 15,697 12,735 20,877 8,142 091 401 2,489 5,437 8,897 5,838 11,386 5,548 090 -180 2,391 3,170 5,496 2,990 7,887 4,897 095 -613 -2,745 2,727 7,752 2,114 5,007 2,893 099 2,757 3,282 9,686 11,208 12,443 14,490 2,047

I know everyone sees Tarrant County as a disappointment in 2020. Beto broke through in 2018, we had a bunch of close districts to target, and the Republicans held them all even as Biden also carried Tarrant. The point here is that Democrats made progress in every district, in each cycle (the dip in predominantly Black and heavily Democratic HD95 in 2016 notwithstanding). That includes the strong Republican districts (HDs 91, 98, and 99), the strong D districts (HDs 90, 95, and 101), and the five swing districts. Tarrant will be another challenge for Republicans in redistricting because like in Harris they have mostly lost their deep red reserves. HD98 went from being a 75% Romney district to a 62% Trump district last year. They can spread things out a bit, but remember what happened in Dallas County in the 2010s when they got too aggressive. I’m not saying that’s what will happen in Tarrant, but you can see where the numbers are.

Collin:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 067 -3,022 8,595 6,135 19,411 3,113 28,006 24,893 066 -4,911 8,517 4,001 14,432 -910 22,949 23,859 089 1,038 6,667 9,980 17,338 11,018 24,005 12,987 033 4,656 8,268 18,234 20,233 22,890 28,501 5,611 070 7,648 8,675 21,284 25,686 28,932 34,361 5,429

Denton:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 065 -1,378 6,440 6,048 16,110 4,670 22,550 17,880 106 8,757 11,138 21,190 29,280 29,947 40,418 10,471 064 3,003 6,205 8,257 15,136 11,260 21,341 10,081 063 2,642 6,129 16,382 17,279 19,024 23,408 4,384

I’m grouping these two together because they have a lot in common. Both shifted hugely Democratic over the decade, in each case across all their districts. Both contain a district that was added to their county in the 2011 redistricting. HDs 33 (72-26 for Romney in 2012, 60-38 for Trump in 2020) and 106 (68-31 for Romney in 2012, 54-45 for Trump in 2020) were supposed to be super-red, but didn’t stay that way. I might have thought that the southernmost districts in each county – i.e., the ones closest to Dallas and Tarrant – would be the bluest, but that is not quite the case. HD65 is in southeast Denton, where it is almost entirely adjacent to HD115, but HD63 is the reddest district in Denton (61-37 Trump) and it is the other district on Denton’s south border, though it aligns almost perfectly with HD98, the reddest district in Tarrant. HD64 is the next most Dem district in Denton, and it’s in the northwest quadrant, catty-corner to HD65. I have to assume this is a function of development more than who its closest neighbors are; I’m sure someone who knows Denton better than I can comment on that.

In Collin, HDs 66 and 67 are on the southern end of that county, but so is HD89, where it abuts Rockwall County more than it does Dallas. HD70 is north of 67 and 89, and HD33 (which contains all of Rockwall County) is the outer edge of the county to the west, north, and east, dipping down into Rockwall from there. Both counties continue their massive growth, and I expect them to have at least one more district in them next decade. Republicans have more room to slosh voters around, but as above, the trends are not in their favor.

There are of course other counties that are growing a lot and not in a way that favors Republicans. Here are two more of them.

Williamson:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 136 52 10,901 7,842 22,330 7,894 33,231 25,337 052 2,422 8,335 11,479 22,872 13,901 31,207 17,306 020 7,373 2,895 20,820 14,926 28,193 17,821 -10,372

Fort Bend:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 026 -4,573 9,082 7,327 13,556 2,754 22,638 19,884 028 4,053 14,090 19,260 24,010 23,313 38,100 14,787 027 -461 4,708 6,324 13,724 5,863 18,432 12,569 085 2,908 5,495 10,258 10,161 13,166 15,656 2,490

HD20 also includes Milam and Burnet counties, and I suspect that’s where most of the Republican growth is. HD85 also includes Jackson and Wharton counties. The previous version of HD52 had flipped Dem in 2008, the first such incursion into the formerly all-red suburbs, before flipping back in 2010, but neither it (55-42 for Romney) nor the newcomer HD136 (55-41 Romney) were ever all that red. There were some maps drawn in the 2011 redistricting process (not by Republicans, of course) that carved HD26 out as a heavily Asian swing district (it went 63-36 for Romney as drawn), but it just needed time for the “swing” part to happen. Of the various targets from 2018 and 2020, it’s one that I feel got away, and I wish I understood that better.

Brazoria:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 029 496 8,084 10,828 15,387 11,324 23,471 12,147 025 1,759 215 8,293 3,874 10,052 4,089 -5,963

Galveston:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 024 2,403 3,959 13,045 8,928 15,448 12,887 -2,561 023 3,847 346 11,123 7,296 14,970 7,642 -7,328

Montgomery:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 015 -1,563 7,905 13,226 15,512 11,663 23,417 11,754 016 7,437 2,437 16,088 7,160 23,525 9,597 -13,928 003 7,758 1,807 17,456 8,286 25,214 10,093 -15,121

We’ve looked at these counties before, this is just a more fine-grained approach. Note that HD03 includes all of Waller County, HD25 includes all of Matagorda County, and HD23 includes all of Chambers County. HD23 was already Republican in 2012 when Craig Eiland still held it (Romney carried it 54.6 to 44.2) and while it has gotten more so since then (Trump won it 57.5 to 41.0), that has mostly been fueled by the Republican growth in Chambers. I did a quick calculation on the data from the Galveston County election results page, and Biden carried the Galveston part of HD23 by a slim margin, 29,019 to 28,896. (Republican rep Mayes Middleton won that part of the district 29,497 to 27,632, so this tracks.) The rest of Galveston, the northern part that’s all Houston suburb, is much more Republican, but like with these other two counties one can see a path forward from here. What to do about the likes of Chambers County, that’s another question.

HD29 in Brazoria should have been a target in 2018 but the Dem who won the primary dropped out of the race, and there was no traction that I could see there in 2020. I expect that district to get a little redder, but the same story as elsewhere applies in that the geographic trends are a force that won’t be stopped by boundary lines. As for Montgomery, there are your signs of progress right there. HD15 is still very red, but as I’ve said before, the first goal is to bend the curve, and we’re on the right track there. HD15 is basically the Woodlands and Shenandoah, just north of HD150, while HD03 wraps around it and HD16 is the north end of the county.

Lubbock:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net ============================================================ 084 -474 873 4,124 6,975 3,650 7,848 4,198 083 3,359 242 12,224 5,141 15,583 5,383 -10,200

Smith:

Dist 12-16R 12-16D 16-20R 16-20D 12-20R 12-20D Dem net

============================================================

006 67 938 6,922 6,208 6,989 7,146 157

005 4,565 -1,293 9,646 2,832 14,211 1,539 -12,672



These two districts, on opposite ends of the state, may seem odd to be paired together, but they have a couple of things in common. Both contain one district that is entirely within its borders (HD06 in Smith, HD84 in Lubbock) and one district that contains the rest of their population plus several smaller neighboring counties (HD05 also contains Wood and Rains counties, while HD83 contains six other counties). Both have a city that is the bulk of of its population (the city of Lubbock has over 90% of the population of Lubbock County, while a bit less than half of Smith County is in the city of Tyler). And both provide a bit of evidence for my oft-stated thesis that these smaller cities in Texas, which are often in otherwise fairly rural and very Republican areas, provide the same kind of growth opportunity for Democrats that the bigger cities have provided.

Both HDs 06 and 84 were less red than Smith and Lubbock counties overall: Smith County was 69-30 for Trump, HD06 was 68-32 for Matt Schaefer; Lubbock County was 65-33 for Trump, and HD84 was 61-39 for John Frullo. I didn’t go into the precinct details to calculate the Trump/Biden numbers in those districts, but given everything we’ve seen I’d say we could add another point or two into the Dem column for each. HD84 shows a clear Democratic trend while HD06 is more of a mixed bag, but it’s still a slight net positive over the decade and a damn sight better than HD05. HD06 is not close to being competitive while HD84 is on the far outer fringes, but that’s not the main point. It’s the potential for Democratic growth, for which we will need every little contribution we can get, that I want to shout from the rooftops. The big cities and big growing suburbs are our top tier, but we’d be fools to ignore the places like Lubbock and Tyler.

