The arrest of Hervis Rogers is a travesty

You should be very mad about this.
A Houston man who made headlines last year for standing in line six hours to vote at Texas Southern University was charged this week by Attorney General Ken Paxton with casting that ballot illegally while on parole.
Just a day before Republicans forced a special session of the Texas Legislature to tighten voting restrictions, Hervis Rogers, 62, was jailed on $100,000 bail in Montgomery County on two counts of illegal voting, court records show, even though he lives and voted in Harris County. Rogers is due back in court on July 20 in what a legal expert called a “symbolic prosecution.”
“The argument of voter fraud is very hot right now, the statistics don’t seem to bear out that it is widepsread but this case will certainly stick, I suspect, in people’s memories as a cautionary tale of why you should never consider doing it,” according to criminal defense attorney Christopher Downey, who is not affiliated with this case.
An indictment filed last month with the Montgomery County District Court claims Rogers was still on parole for a 1995 burglary conviction when he voted in both the March 2020 Democratic primary and November 2018 general election.
He had been released from prison in May 2004 after serving nine years of a 25-year sentence, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He voted in the March elections less than four months before his parole was set to expire on July 1, 2020.
Texas Election Code states that someone on parole for a felony conviction is ineligible to register as a voter, and that violations of election law may be prosecuted in the county where the alleged crime was committed, or an adjoining county. Because Rogers has three prior convictions between 1986 and 1995 — all for burglary or robbery — he is potentially facing between 25 years to life in prison, Downey said.
The charges against Rogers are “extremely unusual” to Downey, who said in his nearly 30 years in criminal law he’s never come across a voter fraud case. The choice to prosecute in more conservative Montgomery County instead of Harris County, where the alleged fraud occurred, also “reeks of forum shopping” and “strengthens the argument that its a symbolic prosecution,” even if the move is legally sound.
If Rogers was indeed ineligible, his only point of contention could be that he was unaware of the restrictions on his eligibility, Downey said, though he noted that ignorance of a law does not amount to much of a legal defense.
“The Hervis case demonstrates why we need to make sure people who have been disenfranchised fully know their rights when it comes to voting, but we also need to change the laws to fully restore voting rights.” said Stephanie Gomez, associate director at Common Cause Texas, a self-described “pro-democracy” group. “There is already a lack of clarity around voting rights restoration for people who have been disenfranchised by the criminal justice system.”
[…]
“When you push forward bills that criminalize our elections, that hurts Texans and people like Hervis,” Gomez said. “It’s not lost on me that the governor has called a special session where they are chasing these claims of widespread voter fraud across Texas … the timing is not lost on me at all.”
See here for when we first met Hervis Rogers. Note that he is being held on $100,000 bail.
.
Also no accident that he was indicted in Montco., not Harris, despite voting in the heart of Harris Co.
— Miya Shay (@mayashay) 6:52 AM – 10 July 2021
Really tells you something about Ken Paxton’s priorities, doesn’t it? I can’t think of a valid reason to hold this guy, or anyone like him, on that level of bond. Among many other things, this is a good example of why the cash bond system is unconstitutional and needs to be completely overhauled.
Look, we all know the reason Ken Paxton is doing this, and why he’s doing it now, more than a year after Hervis Rogers cast that vote, and why he picked Montgomery County as his preferred venue. Hervis Rogers didn’t hurt anyone. In nearly half the states in the country, he’d have been free to vote at this point in his life. He did nothing wrong, and he’s in danger of having his life destroyed for a mistake by a deeply corrupt Attorney General who wants to make and example of him. As a schoolkid I used to hear about this sort of thing happening in scary totalitarian places like East Germany and the Soviet Union. And now it’s happening here. I’m sick just thinking about it. KUHF, which was first to report this, and Reform Austin have more.
UPDATE: Thankfully, Hervis Rogers has now been released on bail. Everything about this is still a goddamned travesty.
UPDATE: Here’s the Trib story.
The left has been doing this same kind of lawfare for quite a while. Remember the twenty something armed to the teeth federal SWAT team folks it took to arrest Roger Stone live on CNN? Remember pulling Rudy’s law license in D.C. and New York for representing his client? We cheered and reveled in that. Was elderly Roger Stone any more of a threat than Hervis?
I agree with Kuff that criminalization of politics is reminiscent of totalitarian commie societies. That’s absolutely true, and it’s absolutely scary. We should look at how we got to this point, and either the left and right agree not to do it, or the other option is to keep going, and maybe every so often negotiate hostage exchanges. If we’re going to keep going, then Texas needs to up its game and start putting numbers on the board.
What are you willing to give up to free Hervis?
Once again, Bill pulls out his what about card and deflects from the topic at hand.
Stone’s arrest was not handled in an abnormal manner. Stone had threatened to kill a witness and had the means and motive to flee if he had advanced notice of arrest, or was instructed to turn himself in. He was also convicted of the crimes for which he was indicted.
Giuliani lost his license for making false statements. Attorneys don’t get to do that.
One other point:
“Hervis Rogers didn’t hurt anyone.”
That’s not actually true. He was on parole for a 1995 second degree felony offense conviction for burglary. Wow. That’s a long time to be on parole for burglary. Let’s delve into that. I suspect it has to do with his previous crime spree in Texas, including arrests in 1986, 1989, 1985, and then the felony burglary in 2005. Keep in mind it’s harder to pick up new crime charges when you’re locked down in TDCJ, which explains the time lapse.
https://thetexan.news/exclusive-last-in-line-voter-in-harris-county-was-not-eligible-to-vote-under-texas-law/
Hervis is a revolving door of crime, and yes, he hurt people. I wonder if he’d burglarized one of us, threatening the lives of our kids, and our wives, if we’d feel differently about Hervis?