Texas blog roundup for the week of July 26

The Texas Progressive Alliance is still standing strong with the quorum-busting Dem legislators as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes a possible Abbott-induced hitch in Republican plans to dominate redistricting.

Stace tells us about Greg Abbott’s ploy to charge immigrants with state charges in order to house them in a state prison.

SocraticGadfly talks about last week’s leaked Kremlin documents, noting that the leak was almost certainly deliberate and, if anything, further disproves Trump-Putin collusion claims.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Dr. Peter Hotez describes the “triple-headed monster” President Biden faces in vaccine disinformation.

Charles Miller calls for bipartisan conversations about legislative staff salaries, given Austin’s rising cost of living.

Grits for Breakfast wonders why we’re not talking more about the sharp increase in overdose deaths, which has outstripped the increase in murders.

Emily Eby presents “Marvel Heroes Who’d Lose The Right to Vote Under HB3”.

John Coby reviews the Republican AG candidates’ July finance reports.

The Great God Pan Is Dead salutes some Fifth Ward art.

