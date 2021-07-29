On the reaction by some people to the new mask recommendations

I have one thing to say to this.
Texas Republicans in Congress are fuming over new mask requirements on Capitol Hill and recommendations from the CDC that even vaccinated Americans begin masking again as an extra precaution in parts of the country where the Delta variant is spreading, including Texas.
“Which is it, vaccines or masks?” said U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a San Antonio Republican, in an impassioned speech on the House floor on Wednesday. “Do the vaccines work or they don’t work? Do the masks work or they don’t work? I’d like to know which it is.”
Health officials have been clear that the vaccines remain effective at preventing the worst outcomes of COVID, including hospitalization and death. The vast majority of breakthrough cases have been mild.
But COVID infections continue to climb throughout much of the U.S. — including Texas — and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week revised its recommendations to urge even fully vaccinated Americans in those areas to wear masks indoors again.
That led to new mask mandates in the U.S. House and the White House, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has made clear he doesn’t not plan to require face coverings again in Texas.
Still, Republicans were outraged at the new guidance. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz called mask-wearing “a virtue signal of submissiveness” as he referred to Democrats wearing face coverings again as “kabuki theater.”
If you are not fully vaccinated, have not made your vaccinated status known to others, and have not been a vocal advocate of vaccination, then you can take any and all complaints you may have about these new recommendations and go fuck yourself. Seriously.
.
NEW: Texas topped 10,000 new COVID-19 cases today, marking the first time since February 9.
— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) 5:08 PM – 28 July 2021
.
New numbers just in: 1,816 in #Houston region hospitalized for COVID. This is more than **47 states** and figure has risen for 13 straight days.
— Zach Despart (@zachdespart) 4:21 PM – 28 July 2021
.
I’m especially troubled by two things:
– @TXMedCenter 7.5% daily ICU growth rate (very high)
– Harris County fully vaxxed pop. increased by just 0.7%, to 54.2%, in the past week.
— Zach Despart (@zachdespart) 4:35 PM – 28 July 2021
I say again, with all the feeling I can muster: Go fuck yourself.
well said…thank you!
Chip Roy sounds like a real wizard. “I’m just an unfrozen Caveman Lawyer…I fell on some ice and later got thawed out by some of your scientists. Your world frightens and confuses me! “