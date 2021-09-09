Texas blog roundup for the week of September 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the abortion providers and patients of Texas as it brings you this week’s rounup.

Off the Kuff finds a bit of early evidence that Greg Abbott may have done some damage to his general election brand.

Socratic Gadfly goes coronavirus-snarky with “Who Killed Cock Robin” COVID version.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Mandy Giles again reminds us that trans kids are still just kids.

RAICES vows to disobey Texas’ new Roe-violating abortion ban.

Steve Vladeck finds a flagrant example of SCOTUS not being at all hampered by procedural obstacles when they wanted to.

The Texas Living Waters Project showcases a film that captures Houstonians’ memories of water outages during winter storm Uri.

Finally, you can and should make a donation to a variety of funds that support abortion access in Texas here.

