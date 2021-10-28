Texas blog roundup for the week of October 25

The Texas Progressive Alliance notes a freshness to the air now that the Lege is adjourned. That’s it, that’s the intro, now here’s the weekly roundup.

Off the Kuff warns about Greg Abbott’s pick for Secretary of State and his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

SocraticGadfly took note of Fauci’s latest anger, calling people who disagree with him conspiracy theorists, and from the left, wrote about Fauci’s self-inflicted mistakes. (And, this was before NIH said the US DID fund gain of function work at WIV, and Fauci’s puppies issue, which will be in a new post.)

Stace reminds us that we are in the middle of an election, which includes races and bonds in Alief ISD. Get out and vote!

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Keep Austin Wonky shows how that city’s Proposition A will cost a lot more than its proponents suggest.

Space City Weather presents its official 2021-2022 winter outlook.

Texas Monthly reports on advances in pet cloning.

Karen Brooks Harper takes a closer look at public statements about vaccination rates.

The Texas Living Waters Project finds good news in Austin’s plans for its future water supply.

The Dallas Observer addresses a classic question about the band Bowling for Soup.

Related Posts: