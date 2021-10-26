October 2021 campaign finance reports: Congress

Another three months have passed, and so we review the Congressional finance reports again. I fear these reports are about to get a lot more boring post-redistricting, but for now we will plow onward. The July 2021 reports are here, and you can get the links to the previous cycle’s reports from there.

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ 02 Crenshaw 8,166,421 5,789,903 0 4,229,232 03 Taylor 1,440,084 348,042 518,792 1,114,539 03 Self 0 0 0 0 03 Srivastava 25,770 23,560 25,000 27,210 05 Gooden 323,801 340,897 0 435,438 05 Bailey 191,055 41,210 175,000 149,844 05 Gearing 204,350 49,993 0 154,356 07 Fletcher 2,036,541 300,422 0 1,797,215 08 Luttrell 737,201 72,489 0 664,712 10 McCaul 1,064,632 378,327 0 694,038 15 Gonzalez 1,323,008 553,704 0 2,139,796 15 De la Cruz 980,432 565,849 13,000 422,088 21 Roy 970,732 506,014 0 928,301 22 Nehls 472,116 200,570 8,700 290,751 22 Berg 125,028 107,807 5,100 17,221 23 Gonzales 1,672,722 545,202 0 1,158,878 23 Lira 209,147 138,544 0 70,602 24 Van Duyne 1,542,073 519,647 20,000 1,090,836 24 Gay 146,454 68,596 0 77,857 31 Carter 607,121 320,931 0 486,595 31 Imam 113,582 17,346 0 96,186 32 Allred 1,885,946 453,968 0 1,591,400 34 Garza 200,134 55,741 0 144,393 37 Doggett 400,081 252,958 0 5,352,597 38 Hunt 1,026,844 203,946 0 1,046,839

Some new names on the list this quarter, Sandeep Srivastava in CD03, Kathleen Bailey in CD05, and Rochelle Garza in CD34. Charlie Gearing had originally announced as a candidate in CD05 but has since switched to HD114 after the final Congressional map drew him out of CD05. Other now-former candidates for Congress include State Rep. Michelle Beckley and Manor mayor Larry Wallace, who suspended their campaigns in CDs 24 and 10 respectively after concluding those districts were too inhospitable to a challenge.

That’s why I said that these reports may be pretty boring from here on. These districts were not drawn to foster competition. A quick look at the 2018 and 2020 electoral data, which is now available, tells the story. Only CD15, in which Democratic incumbent Vicente Gonzalez may run for CD34 instead, and the ever-popular CD23 are reasonably close to even. The Republicans intended to make the last two cycles the exceptions, and at least at first glance they appear to have succeeded. We’ll get some new map optimism in 2022, and we may see that the dynamism of the state’s population plus the continued effects of the Trump debacle will change the perception of some districts, but all that remains to be seen.

In the meantime, we’re mostly looking at primary races. Rep. Van Taylor in CD03 is lousy, but because he voted for the January 6 commission, he’s drawn a pro-insurrection opponent. Keith Self is the former Collin County Judge and a longtime crony of Ken Paxton – indeed, the ongoing effort to screw the Paxton special prosecutors out of their pay was initiated by Keith Self. If Rep. Gonzalez does shift to CD34, we’ll need someone to try to hold onto CD15, which I tend to think may not be that big a deal, but will likely be uphill. Rep. Lloyd Doggett is the big dog in CD37, but former CD25 candidate Julie Oliver has filed there, and could make things interesting. There are now multiple Dems looking at CD35, and I’ll be very interested in seeing their reports in January. We still don’t know if Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson will run again in CD30. I’m sure a few more incumbents on both sides will draw a challenger or two.

And that’s where we are today. Filing season is almost upon us, and I expect we’ll see some interesting names pop up here and there. Someone in Houston is going to file for CD38 as a Democrat, if only because it’s now the shiniest prize out there for a Dem. I’m hoping we’ll find that the 2020 numbers in these districts overstate Republican strength and thus make the 2024 elections more attractive, but that’s wishing and hoping right now. We’re not going to see the kind of money raised for Congressional races in Texas that we have seen these past four years. My advice would be to spend your political donation dollars on our statewide candidates, especially for Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General. We’ve more than proven we can raise money for Democratic candidates in Texas. We just need to be strategic about it.

