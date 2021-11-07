Weekend link dump for November 7

Five thousand Saturdays of the Grand Ole Opry.

“Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world.”

“The Defamation Suits That Could Help Put an End to Trump’s Big Lie”.

“National Advocates for Pregnant Women painted a grim picture of pregnant people increasingly being prosecuted around the country for a miscarriage.”

“That’s a weid way to spell justice.”

Emergency rooms around the country are now overflowing with the non-COVID patients who had been delaying treatment because they couldn’t get it before due to all of the COVID patients.

“But then the polarization of death kicks in as COVID spreads everywhere and county-level responses (both individual and governmental) start to vary. By now, it’s hard not to think that these gaps are going to continue to widen, given where resistance to vaccines is highest.”

“By violating his legal duty to do what he could to end the unlawful occupation of the Capitol, Trump became an accomplice to that crime. He is subject to the same punishment as the rioters who entered the building.”

The Trojan Source bug is another thing to keep an eye on.

RIP, Jerry Remy, former Red Sox player and longtime broadcaster.

“The Casual Sexism Displayed at SCOTUS as the Justices Debated the Future of Abortion Rights”.

I’m sorry, but unless your girlfriend’s pet monkey bit a child on Halloween, you have nothing to complain about.

Would you like to own one of Fonzie’s leather jackets? Well, now you can.

“The reality is that if you live in the Eastern time zone, World Series games have ended after your kid’s bedtime for close to 50 years.”

How Puerto Rico became the best-vaccinated place in the US.

“if your dog has a costume with arms attached, please deposit them in this thread”

In less than two years, more people in the US have died from COVID than they have in almost 40 years of AIDS.

RIP, Ronnie Wilson, co-founder of The Gap Band.

“The Tigers haven’t won a World Series since that magical year of 1984. Yet somehow some of the best players of the last 12 or so years have come from the Tigers’ organization.”

RIP, Margaret Shulock, cartoonist who contributed to “Six Chix” and “Snuffy Smith” and also worked on “Apartment 3G”.

Related Posts: