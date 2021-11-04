Texas blog roundup for the week of November 1

The Texas Progressive Alliance is now looking ahead to candidate filing season as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff takes note of the second lawsuit filed over redistricting, filed by the National Redistricting Action Fund to challenge the Congressional map on behalf of Voto Latino.

SocraticGadfly discusses several climate change related issues in the news, including a realistic long-term look at nuclear power as part of a post-fossil fuel mix.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal asks if the new Congressional and legislative maps can be “out-organized” by Democrats.

Grits for Breakfast notes that violent crime was actually down last year.

Your Local Epidemiologist has the Cliff notes from the FDA scientific advisory committee meeting on COVID vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds.

Texas Monthly celebrates a 1981 slasher movie set in Austin that was a shiming example of our state’s contribution to the horror genre.

Mean Green Cougar Red analyzes the latest conference-hopping moves among the AAC, C-USA, and the Sun Belt.

