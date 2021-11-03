November 2021 election results

At 9:45 PM last night, this is what we had:

People still voting at Weekly! We’ll release the EV results once all voters have been processed. Standby, watch the Astros, and we’ll catch you soon. — Isabel Longoria (@IsabelTX) 8:01 PM – 2 November 2021

I think there was a power outage, and apparently a long line. This is why you test new equipment in lower-turnout elections. I guess the good news is there will be a May election next year, to give it one more test drive before a higher turnout election. But this wasn’t a great look.

All of the constitutional amendments appear to be on their way to passage. Austin’s divisive Proposition A is losing badly. The special election runoff in HD118 is close – Frank Ramirez had the early lead, which widened when the first seven voting centers reported, then John Lujan caught up when the next eight reported. There are nine centers to report as I type this, so who knows what to expect. The proposal to incorporate The Woodlands was losing.

And that’s all I’ve got. When there’s something on the HarrisVotes page, I’ll update this.

UPDATE :

After a power outage today I did a full system reboot to make sure the election tabulators weren’t affected.

That set us back three hours to ensure the integrity of our system. I’m not happy about the late results – but I prefer accuracy over speed when it comes to elections. — Isabel Longoria (@IsabelTX) 10:50 PM – 2 November 2021

Partial results are here. In HISD, Sue Deigaard and Myrna Guidry are above 50%, while Elizabeth Santos is in a runoff with Janette Garza Lindner, Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca is in a runoff with Kendall Baker, and Anne Sung is in a runoff with Bridget Wade, if everything holds. In HCC, Adriana Tamez is leading, and Eva Loredo is in a runoff with Jharrett Bryantt. John Lujan held on to win the runoff in HD118.

UPDATE : A much larger batch of votes has come in, though it looks like there are still a handful to be counted. Sue Deigaard is now slightly below 50%, so add one more HISD runoff to the pile. Other results are the same.

UPDATE : In re: those last ballots:

Waiting on custodian to wake up this morning to open a school supply closet in which resides the last ballot box we are looking for in Harris County…

Can’t make this stuff up. — Isabel Longoria (@IsabelTX) 5:03 AM – 3 November 2021

