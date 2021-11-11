Texas blog roundup for the week of November 8

The Texas Progressive Alliance is in the best shape of its life heading into candidate filing season as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff discussed the first two gubernatorial polls of the fall.

Socratic Gadfly looked at the latest claims of a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

DosCentavos recaps the 2021 local election results.

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Margaret Spellings and Tim Kopra call for a Lone Star space plan.

The Bloggess talks about depression and smiling.

Therese Odell brings you the best food TV episodes that feature Houston cuisine.

Angela Wilkins explains the health care inequity problem.

Lisa Gray writes about the AstroWorld tragedy.

