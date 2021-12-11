Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

It’s 2021 Runoff Day

Dec 11th, 2021
by Charles Kuffner.

The interactive map of voting locations is here, and a list with addresses is here. I do believe that most of the votes for the runoff have already been cast, but I’ve been wrong before. I’ll have results tomorrow. Those of you in HISD district V (Sue Deigaard), VI (Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca), and VII (Anne Sung) really need to make sure you vote.

Related Posts:

Posted in: Election 2021.
Tagged: · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *