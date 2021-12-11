It’s 2021 Runoff Day

.

Have you got your #IVoted sticker?

Ballot box with ballot Ballots include runoffs for HISD, HCC, City of Bellaire and Missouri City.

⌚ Election Day is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mobile phone with rightwards arrow at left Sample Ballots and Polling Locations at http://harrisvotes.com

#HarrisVotes #EveryElectionCounts — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) 7:59 PM – 10 December 2021

The interactive map of voting locations is here, and a list with addresses is here. I do believe that most of the votes for the runoff have already been cast, but I’ve been wrong before. I’ll have results tomorrow. Those of you in HISD district V (Sue Deigaard), VI (Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca), and VII (Anne Sung) really need to make sure you vote.

