Interview with Nam Subramanian

We are now at the start of interview season. I began running the judicial Q&A responses last week, and this week I will begin running interviews with candidates in contested Democratic primaries. Lots of candidates, lots of races, not much time – you know the drill. I’m still mapping out what races I will try to cover, so bear with me. If there’s a must-have for you, please do let me know.

This week I’ll be focusing on HD147, the primary to nominate a successor to Rep. Garnet Coleman, who will be retiring after a distinguished 30-year career. First up is Nam Subramanian, who was the first candidate to file for this race, before Rep. Coleman’s retirement announcement. Nam is a high school teacher, working on her master’s in education from Johns Hopkins University. She would claim the title of youngest member of the State House if elected. Here’s what we talked about:

As with the judicial Q&A’s, more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. I will periodically round up the links to these posts as well.

Related Posts: