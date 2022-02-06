Interviews and judicial Q&As through February 4

Updating from last week. This is to put all of the interviews and judicial Q&As in a single post for your convenience, in case you missed something. This past week was CD38 plus Candis Houston in HD142 and Chase West in HD132. Next up, for the final week of interviews, will be two Land Commissioner candidates, Jinny Suh and Jay Kleberg. After that, I still have several Q&As and will run them till I run out. As noted before, I will likely do some more interviews for the runoffs.

Here’s the interview list so far, followed by the judicial Q&As. As a reminder, much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. Thanks to CityCast Houston for the recent shoutout in the newsletter and on the podcast. Let me know if you have any questions.

Interviews

Aurelia Wagner, HD147

Danielle Bess, HD147

Jolanda Jones, HD147

Nam Subramanian, HD147

Reagan Flowers, HD147

Ben Chou, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Ann Williams, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Gina Calanni, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Lesley Briones, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Clarence Miller, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Dylan Osborne, Harris County Treasurer (Incumbent)

Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer

Marilyn Burgess, Harris County District Clerk (Incumbent)

Desiree Broadnax, Harris County District Clerk

Sen. John Whitmire, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Duncan Klussman, CD38

Diana Martinez Alexander, CD38

Candis Houston, HD142

Chase West, HD132

Judicial Q&As

Kyle Carter, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 2

Judge Chuck Silverman, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Abigail Anastasio, 184th Criminal District Court

Lema Barazi, 189th Civil District Court

Judge Scott Dollinger, 189th Civil District Court

Judge Greg Glass, 208th Criminal District Court

Samuel Milledge, 228th Criminal District Court

Judge Chris Morton, 230th Criminal District Court

Judge Tristan Longino, 245th Family District Court

Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Hilary Unger, 248th Criminal District Court

Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge Barbara Stalder, 280th Family District Court

Judge Chip Wells, 312th Family District Court

Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Natalia Oakes, 313th Family District Court

Glenda Duru, 313th Family District Court

Alycia Harvey, 482nd Criminal District Court

David Patronella, County Civil Court At Law #4

Porscha Natasha Brown, County Criminal Court At Law #3

Judge Kelley Andrews, County Criminal Court At Law #6

Judge Andrew Wright, County Criminal Court At Law #7

Erika Ramirez, County Criminal Court At Law #8

Judge David Singer, County Criminal Court At Law #14

Judge Michael Newman, County Probate Court #2

Chris Watson, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 2

Blair McClure, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Place 2

Judge Lucia Bates, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

Herbert Alexander Sanchez, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

Ashleigh Roberson, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

