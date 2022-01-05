Judicial Q&A: Judge Lucia Bates

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I am the Presiding Judge of Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 2. My court is located in Baytown. I was elected November 2018.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

I preside over a variety of cases including:

Small Claims and Debt Claims up to $20,000

Evictions

Only Court in Harris County handling the Driver’s License suspension dockets

Mental Health Docket

Magistration

Truancy

Jury Trials for Criminal Citations

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

o Cleared a backlog of 20,000 cases in 3 months

o Conducted Eviction Workshops with Houston Apartment Association to educate the Landlords and Tenants on procedures.

o Hosted Virtual Truancy Workshops via zoom due to the Pandemic. Facilitated by the Assistant. District Attorney, there were over 147 Triad officers in attendance.

o Streamlined court access to the public.

o Elected on the Harris County Juvenile Probate Board- Just re-appointed. (15 students graduated in the summer).

o Goose Creek CISD Communications Academy Advisory Board

o Partnered with Exxon Mobile to facilitate a Teen Summit to be held in Spring, 2022

o Established a very good relationship with the various School Districts, helping with youth initiatives.

Actively involved in the Precinct 3 Community

✓ Board Trustee for HCA Hospital -Southeast-just re-elected for 3 more years

✓ Galena Park ISD Community Leadership Council

✓ Membership Board Committee of the North Shore Rotary

✓ Nominating Board Committee of the North Channel Chamber of Commerce (Former Board Chairman)

✓ Top Ladies of Distinction-Baytown Chapter

✓ Vice President- Home Owners Association

✓ Collaborated on 6 Food Drives throughout the Community including 3 at the Courthouse Parking lot.

✓ Sponsored a Bicycle giveaway at Christmas

✓ Collaborated with the City of Baytown on many initiatives

✓ National Junior Honor Society Induction

✓ Member of Crosby/Huffman, Baytown and Highlands Chamber of Commerce.

Spoke to various groups:

▪ North Shore’s Annual Certification Day

▪ Friends of Crosby Library

▪ Baytown Lions Club

▪ Black History Program at Lee College

▪ Kiwanis Club

▪ Young Professional Council-Baytown Chamber of Commerce

▪ Baytown Optimist Club

▪ Northshore Senior Networking meeting.

▪ Highlands Elementary (guest speaker)

▪ Houston Chronicle “Lunch & Learn Guest” Celebrating Women’s History month.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Continue to provide the best solutions to everyone who enters the Courtroom.

Continue to be fair in my rulings.

Complete the backlog of Jury trials, put on hold during the pandemic.

Continue to Educate myself by attending all classes pertinent to the Justice of the Peace Court.

Continue the positive relationship with my constituents and keep the Court “The People’s Court”.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because I am committed to this job and community. I still have initiatives to complete. The Community has trusted my judgement and fairness and I would love to continue to be the positive change agent at “The People’s Court”.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I am the only candidate in this race that has experience. I am successfully running an efficient court. In my 1st term, I have cleared over 20,000 backlog cases, made the court accessible to all citizens and I work hard every day to better the lives of those most in need.

I would like to continue advocating, leading and finding solutions for my community, whether it be Truancy, Evictions, Food distributions or educating the public on the numerous legislative changes.

