Dispatches from Dallas, July 26 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have Texans who are probably not going to be the VP candidate; the Dallas County Juvenile Justice Department blows up; the Star-Telegram has some questions for Tim O’Hare; the fire at politically-significant First Baptist Church; last fall’s Dallas County data breach; shenanigans at Fair Park claim its leader finally; what’s going on at Fort Worth ISD; NBC tells all about the would-be book-banners in Granbury; the vile folks at VDARE are about to go out of business thanks to the New York State Attorney General; another historical souvenir in an odd place thanks to Harlan Crow; the previous works by the architects designing the expansion of the Dallas Museum of Art; and zoo babies, even if they are scaly rather than fuzzy. And more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Glass Animals, who are coming to town in September. I don’t have tickets yet but we’re considering it, hence the listening spree.

Let’s get right into it:

