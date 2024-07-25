Class action lawsuit #3 filed against CenterPoint

Once, twice, three times a Beryl-related class action lawsuit related to CenterPoint’s failure to get the power back in a timely fashion.

A firm representing 19 medical professionals and other business owners in Harris County filed a class action claim Monday against CenterPoint Energy, alleging the company’s response to Hurricane Beryl cost them millions of dollars.

The suit, the third class action brought against CenterPoint in the past week, was filed on behalf of beauty, health and wellness businesses in Harris County. The plaintiffs are suing for damages in excess of $100,000,000.

Representing the case are husband and wife duo Erica Rose and Charles Sanders of the personal injury practice Rose Sanders PLLC. Rose said they are not charging for their services, and have filed the case in the interest of bringing change to the Houston energy market.

“This is something I’m very passionate about,” Rose said Tuesday. “We’re not charging out clients anything up front. Many of the businesses we’re representing are run by women and other minorities and CenterPoint’s response to Beryl has left them in a pretty tough spot financially.”

At least three doctors and dentists are named as part of the suit. They argued CenterPoint’s failure to promptly restore service resulted in the loss of sensitive medical equipment and supplies. Property loss and other damages, the suit claimed, disproportionately impacted minority and women-owned businesses.

“This disruption likely will cause permanent irreparable harm to some of Houston’s most influential, devoted and successful business owners,” the plaintiffs’ original petition stated. “It had a disproportionate impact on doctors in the Asian community as well as other minority business owners and female doctors.”

The suit also claimed CenterPoint’s restoration efforts were hampered by logistical failures and mismanagement. The plaintiffs alleged company executives failed in their duty to adequately communicate with employees, and that a lack of clear guidance left many linemen waiting for hours or even days before they could begin repairs.

[…]

Rose and Sanders said they’ve been in communication with prominent Houston attorney and former mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee, who filed a similar case last week. Buzbee, who is representing restaurant owners impacted by the blackout, has worked informally with Sanders and Rose to direct clients to whichever case suits their business better, Rose said.

Another case was brought by Michael Fertitta, son of Rockets owner and Landry’s CEO Tilman Fertitta, representing Houston residents.

“Tony’s only doing restaurants, we’re focused more broadly on a larger class of businesses,” Rose said. “We send him any restaurants that contact us and he, likewise, reaches out if anyone contacts him that would be a better fit for our case.”