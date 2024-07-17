Buzbee to file class action lawsuit against CenterPoint

Give the man credit, he knows how to take initiative.

The Buzbee Law Firm, representing a cohort of Houston restaurants, is filing a class action lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy.

Attorney Tony Buzzbee released a statement on social media, stating the case makes claims of CenterPoint’s negligence and violations of the law. All of the restaurants suing lost power during Hurricane Beryl, and they are “fed up,” the statement reads.

The lawsuit will make a case that CenterPoint failed to invest in its infrastructure for years, maintain and upgrade equipment, and adequately train personnel, among other issues. Further, Buzbee asserts, CenterPoint has a monopoly by not giving residents a choice in their energy provider.

“As such, CenterPoint has a duty to act in a reasonable manner, not the grossly negligent and incompetent way it has conducted itself for years. Imagine, if the restaurants filing this case were to conduct their businesses in the way that CenterPoint has done, these restaurants would be out of business,” Buzbee said in his statement.

He states that the case is not about money, but about “forcing CenterPoint in court to do what the administrative, legislative and executive system has failed to require.”