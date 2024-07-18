Buzbee draws a crowd of plaintiffs

Apparently, lots of people would like to sue CenterPoint. Can’t really say I’m surprised.

It took a week after Hurricane Beryl swept through Houston for CenterPoint to fully restore the power at Mechelle Tran’s Gulf Coast-inspired resaurant Riel.

She and Ryan Lachaine, the chef-partner of the well-liked neighborhood joint in Montrose, said there was a brief sense of relief Monday when the A/C and kitchen hood clicked on.

“It was like being on pins and needles the entire time,” Tran said. “Then there was also a sense of, ‘Am I going to survive this?’”

When the May derecho shut down Riel for three days, Tran said the restaurant simply “sucked it up” and reopened as soon as they could.

This time around, the financial loss is more significant: a majority of the inventory was thrown out, workers were still being paid even though the restaurant remained dark. On the first day back, they could only serve a limited takeout-only menu.

Houston restaurant operators expect to face severe weather events like Beryl; but keeping a restaurant closed for an extended period of time due to power outages could shut down business for good — especially during the already slow summer months.

Riel joined more than 100 restaurants that are now part of Tony Buzbee’s class-action lawsuit against CenterPoint. They claim CenterPoint’s negligence led to restaurants losing thousands of dollars and could contribute to businesses’ demise. The lawsuit mentions plaintiffs including restaurateurs such as Ben Berg and Hugo Ortega, along with restaurants such as Killen’s and Fung’s Kitchen.

“Nobody is in this to just get money from CenterPoint,” Tran said. “We’re so much at a loss for the dollar that the end goal is to fix a system that’s broken.”

[…]

Buzbee said class-action lawsuits require countless hours of documentation but that restaurants may have a stronger case because successful restaurateurs often “keep track of every penny they’ve lost.”

Houston restaurants of all sizes have signed onto the lawsuit, but it also includes a handful of plaintiffs in Galveston, including Mario’s and Saltwater Grill. Restaurants also tend to be in the spotlight more when it comes to media coverage and social media, he added.

“There has to be some sort of accountability on behalf of CenterPoint or they’re never going to change,” Buzbee said.

The Chronicle reached out to CenterPoint for comment but did not receive a response before publishing this story.