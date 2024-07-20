Another class action lawsuit filed against CenterPoint

You’re involved in this one.

Michael Fertitta, son of Rockets owner and Landry’s Inc. CEO Tilman Fertitta, is one of three lawyers representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of all Houston residents who lost power, claimed CenterPoint’s response in the aftermath of Beryl constituted fraud, gross negligence and created a public nuisance. The firm is hoping to get it certified as a class-action lawsuit.

“Despite the frequency of storms, CenterPoint failed to prepare the grid against a predictable weather event and has refused to take accountability for their incompetencies and system’s failure.” the plaintiffs’ original petition stated. “CenterPoint’s grid is one of the most unstable despite being in a hurricane-prone location.”

[…]

The plaintiffs accused CenterPoint of failing to devote adequate resources — both in terms of tree maintenance and available linemen — in preparation for Beryl, which made landfall ten days ago. In some cases, the plaintiff’s claimed the company failed to trim trees overhanging power lines for years.

“Customers have reported that trees on their property have not been trimmed in over five years, despite the fact the trees were touching the wires on their property,” the suit alleged. “Those trees were in prime position to take out power lines, and on July 8, they did so.”

A representative for CenterPoint told the Chronicle that the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The company’s communication with customers also plays a central role in the plaintiffs’ allegations. The suit claimed CenterPoint committed fraud by allegedly lying about the number of lineman on standby.

The company’s outage map, which was released shortly after the storm, also misled customers into believing they had power when they did not, the lawsuit alleged.

“Many of its customers received inaccurate, false statements regarding the restoration of power,” the suit stated. “CenterPoint either knew that these representations were false when it made them or it made these representations recklessly.”