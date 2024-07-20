Another class action lawsuit filed against CenterPoint

Michael Fertitta, son of Rockets owner and Landry’s Inc. CEO Tilman Fertitta, is one of three lawyers representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.
The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of all Houston residents who lost power, claimed CenterPoint’s response in the aftermath of Beryl constituted fraud, gross negligence and created a public nuisance. The firm is hoping to get it certified as a class-action lawsuit.
“Despite the frequency of storms, CenterPoint failed to prepare the grid against a predictable weather event and has refused to take accountability for their incompetencies and system’s failure.” the plaintiffs’ original petition stated. “CenterPoint’s grid is one of the most unstable despite being in a hurricane-prone location.”
[…]
The plaintiffs accused CenterPoint of failing to devote adequate resources — both in terms of tree maintenance and available linemen — in preparation for Beryl, which made landfall ten days ago. In some cases, the plaintiff’s claimed the company failed to trim trees overhanging power lines for years.
“Customers have reported that trees on their property have not been trimmed in over five years, despite the fact the trees were touching the wires on their property,” the suit alleged. “Those trees were in prime position to take out power lines, and on July 8, they did so.”
A representative for CenterPoint told the Chronicle that the company does not comment on ongoing litigation.
The company’s communication with customers also plays a central role in the plaintiffs’ allegations. The suit claimed CenterPoint committed fraud by allegedly lying about the number of lineman on standby.
The company’s outage map, which was released shortly after the storm, also misled customers into believing they had power when they did not, the lawsuit alleged.
“Many of its customers received inaccurate, false statements regarding the restoration of power,” the suit stated. “CenterPoint either knew that these representations were false when it made them or it made these representations recklessly.”
Add this to the Buzbee/restaurants lawsuit. I’m sure there will be others.
Here are some questions I would like to see addressed the next time there is a story about one of these lawsuits:
1. What has to happen for this to be certified as a class action lawsuit? What happens if that certification is denied?
2. If the Feritta lawsuit is certified as a class action, what if anything do we the plaintiffs have to do to collect on whatever damages there may be?
3. How likely are any of these lawsuits to succeed? If they win at the district court level, how likely are they to survive the appeals process?
4. How long is it likely to take to get to a resolution?
Not all of these questions have straightforward answers, of course, but some informed speculation based on similar lawsuits from the past would be fine. Right now, I have no idea what to expect. Are all the usual lawyer and law professor media contacts on vacation right now or something? Please send help.
There is an important story on the Channel 11 site that gives up the game. Ed Hirs spells out the facts that due to state policies for public utilities, these monopolies like CenterPoint are only allowed to make 2 or 3 percent profit on maintenance but can make 10 percent or more on disaster recovery. So this is not Centerpoint’s fault, they are just following the playbook given to them by the state.
So just like the freeze blackout, investors are sitting back hoping for a real good disaster that will give them big profits.
Here is the link-
https://www.khou.com/article/news/investigations/centerpoint-bill-hurricane-beryl/285-9ae6118f-51f6-40b4-bd75-a9d8894cff11
I would also like to point out that any monetary judgement granted to the plaintiffs, the ratepayers, will have to be recouped by CenterPoint by charging us, the ratepayers, more money. So we won’t gain anything from these lawsuits, but we will lose the millions that will be paid to Buzbee, Fertitta, and the other lawyers. These guys are just using public outrage to soak us survivors for some more cash. Gov Abbott’s fake concern is a huge smokescreen too, it is his public utility policies that created the incentives for this disaster in the first place. There will be many more disasters to come, because large scale disasters are big business in Texas, and they create significant opportunities for wealth transfers from us peons to the ultra rich.