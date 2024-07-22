President Biden drops out of 2024 race

I think we all were expecting this to happen at some point. It was still quite the jolt to see the first breaking news alert on a Sunday afternoon. Lots of people had their weekends cut short. One of my first reactions was a generalized plea to the universe to live in a slightly less consequential time. I don’t think I’m going to get that wish.

Anyway. You can read all you want about this elsewhere. I join President Biden in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor on the ballot, and hopefully for the next four years. If we’re going to do this, let’s get it done.

And because I’m sure you’re wondering about this:

The Texas election code states that the Texas Secretary of State can certify a political party’s replacement nominee for president or vice president if the original nominee withdraws, dies or is declared ineligible by the 74th day before the presidential election day, which is Aug. 23 this year, if the party’s state chair submits the replacement nominee no later than 5 p.m. of the 71st day before the election day, which is Aug. 26. This means if Biden drops out of the presidential race against Donald Trump, the Democratic Party could select a new nominee during its national convention Aug. 19-22 just in time for the nominee to appear on the Texas ballot.

A timely article, that one. I’m happy to be part of the process to pick a nominee in CD18, but that’s way above my pay grade. Let’s get this done and get back to focusing on the main issue, which is beating that other guy. We all have our work to do to make that happen.

