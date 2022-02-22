Final roundup of interviews and judicial Q&As

Here they all are. As noted, I may return to some races for the runoff. For now, this is what we have. As a reminder, much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. Vote well.

Interviews

Duncan Klussman, CD38

Diana Martinez Alexander, CD38

Jinny Suh, Land Commissioner

Jay Kleberg, Land Commissioner

Sen. John Whitmire, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Aurelia Wagner, HD147

Danielle Bess, HD147

Jolanda Jones, HD147

Nam Subramanian, HD147

Reagan Flowers, HD147

Candis Houston, HD142

Chase West, HD132

Ben Chou, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Ann Williams, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Gina Calanni, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Lesley Briones, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Clarence Miller, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Dylan Osborne, Harris County Treasurer (Incumbent)

Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer

Marilyn Burgess, Harris County District Clerk (Incumbent)

Desiree Broadnax, Harris County District Clerk

Judicial Q&As

Kyle Carter, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 2

Cheri Thomas, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 2

Judge Chuck Silverman, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Abigail Anastasio, 184th Criminal District Court

Katherine Thomas, 184th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Luong, 184th Criminal District Court

Andrea Beall, 185th Criminal District Court

Lema Barazi, 189th Civil District Court

Judge Scott Dollinger, 189th Civil District Court

Judge Greg Glass, 208th Criminal District Court

Kim McTorry, 208th Criminal District Court

Samuel Milledge, 228th Criminal District Court

Judge Chris Morton, 230th Criminal District Court

Judge Tristan Longino, 245th Family District Court

Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Hilary Unger, 248th Criminal District Court

Judge Amy Martin, 263rd Criminal District Court

Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge Barbara Stalder, 280th Family District Court

Judge Chip Wells, 312th Family District Court

Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Paul Calzada, 312th Family District Court

Judge Natalia Oakes, 313th Family District Court

Glenda Duru, 313th Family District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 313th Family District Court

Ieshia Champs, 315th Family District Court

Alycia Harvey, 482nd Criminal District Court

Veronica Monique Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

David Patronella, County Civil Court At Law #4

Manpreet Monica Singh, County Civil Court At Law #4

Treasea Treviño, County Civil Court At Law #4

Porscha Natasha Brown, County Criminal Court At Law #3

Judge Kelley Andrews, County Criminal Court At Law #6

Judge Andrew Wright, County Criminal Court At Law #7

Erika Ramirez, County Criminal Court At Law #8

Judge David Singer, County Criminal Court At Law #14

Judge Michael Newman, County Probate Court #2

Chris Watson, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 2

Steve Duble, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 2

Ron Campana, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 2

Blair McClure, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Place 2

Dolores Lozano, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Place 2

Judge Lucia Bates, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

Herbert Alexander Sanchez, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

Ashleigh Roberson, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

UPDATE : Naturally, I woke up this morning to see another set of Q&A responses in my inbox. They will run tomorrow.

