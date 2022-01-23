Interviews and judicial Q&As through January 21

Updating from last week and the week before. This is to put all of the interviews and judicial Q&As in a single post for your convenience, in case you missed something. This past week was the County Treasurer and District Clerk races. Next week will be Senate District 15 – I’ve tried to get something on the schedule with Candis Houston from HD142 but so far no luck. If it happens later, I’ll publish it later. The week after that will be CD38, and I’ve done a couple of Land Commissioner interviews for after that.

Here’s the interview list so far, followed by the judicial Q&As. As a reminder, much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. Let me know if you have any questions.

Interviews

Aurelia Wagner, HD147

Danielle Bess, HD147

Jolanda Jones, HD147

Nam Subramanian, HD147

Reagan Flowers, HD147

Ben Chou, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Ann Williams, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Gina Calanni, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Lesley Briones, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Clarence Miller, Harris County Commissioners Court Precinct 4

Dylan Osborne, Harris County Treasurer (Incumbent)

Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer

Marilyn Burgess, Harris County District Clerk (Incumbent)

Desiree Broadnax, Harris County District Clerk

Judicial Q&As

Judge Abigail Anastasio, 184th Criminal District Court

Lema Barazi, 189th Civil District Court

Judge Scott Dollinger, 189th Civil District Court

Judge Greg Glass, 208th Criminal District Court

Judge Chris Morton, 230th Criminal District Court

Judge Tristan Longino, 245th Family District Court

Judge Hilary Unger, 248th Criminal District Court

Judge Chip Wells, 312th Family District Court

Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Natalia Oakes, 313th Family District Court

Glenda Duru, 313th Family District Court

David Patronella, County Civil Court At Law #4

Porscha Natasha Brown, County Criminal Court At Law #3

Judge Kelley Andrews, County Criminal Court At Law #6

Judge Andrew Wright, County Criminal Court At Law #7

Judge Michael Newman, County Probate Court #2

Chris Watson, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 Place 2

Blair McClure, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Place 2

Judge Lucia Bates, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

Herbert Alexander Sanchez, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

