Interview with Desiree Broadnax

We wrap up our exploration of the non-County Judge executive offices with Desiree Broadnax, who is running for District Clerk. Broadnax is the manager of the Intake division at the District Attorney’s office, which means she has responsibility for all incoming case filings. She has worked in the DA’s office for nineteen years, starting out as a typist on the evening shift and working her way up. This has also had her in close contact with the District Clerk’s office over the years. We talked about that experience and her ideas for the District Clerk’s office, and you can listen to it here:

As with the judicial Q&A’s, more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. I will periodically round up the links to these posts as well.

