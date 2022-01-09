Interviews and judicial Q&As through January 7

Putting these in one place for your convenience and mine. I’ll try to do this on a weekly basis so you don’t have to hunt for the previous engagements I’ve had with candidates. It’s going to be pretty much wall-to-wall through the primary period. Next week I’ll be running the Commissioners Court interviews, and the week after that will be the Treasurer and District Clerk interviews. After that will be SD15 and hopefully HD142, and I’m working on CD38 as well. After that, I will probably be reaching out to some statewide candidates.

Here’s the interview list so far, followed by the judicial Q&As. As a reminder, much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. Let me know if you have any questions.

Interviews

Aurelia Wagner, HD147

Danielle Bess, HD147

Jolanda Jones, HD147

Nam Subramanian, HD147

Reagan Flowers, HD147

Judicial Q&As

Judge Abigail Anastasio, 184th Criminal District Court

Lema Barazi, 189th Civil District Court

Judge Scott Dollinger, 189th Civil District Court

Judge Tristan Longino, 245th Family District Court

Judge Hilary Unger, 248th Criminal District Court

Judge Chip Wells, 312th Family District Court

Judge Natalia Oakes, 313th Family District Court>,

Porscha Natasha Brown, County Criminal Court At Law #3

Judge Lucia Bates, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

Herbert Alexander Sanchez, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2

Related Posts: