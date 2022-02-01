Interview with Diana Martinez Alexander

My second interview for the Democratic primary in CD38 is with Diana Martinez Alexander, who is an educational diagnostician in Cy-Fair ISD, working with special education students, linguistically diverse populations, and lower socio-economic communities. She’s also a dedicated activist and community organizer, leading or working with efforts to send postcards to the Texas Capitol, connecting volunteers to Houston immigrant families and organizations such as Casa Juan Diego, and fighting for fair representation on the Spring Branch ISD Board of Trustees. She ran in the Democratic for Commissioners Court in Precinct 3 in 2020, and you can listen to the interview I did with her for that here. You can listen to the interview I did with her for this race below, after I remind you that there won’t be a third interview in this race because Centrell Reed declined the opportunity. Tune in tomorrow and Thursday for interviews with Candis Houston in HD142 and Chase West in HD132. Here’s Diana:

As with the judicial Q&A’s, more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. I will periodically round up the links to these posts as well.

Related Posts: