Interview with Diana Martinez Alexander

It’s February, we’re two weeks out from the start of early voting for the 2020 primaries, and we’re going to spend this week in Harris County Commissioners Court, Precinct 3. Incumbent Steve Radack is stepping down after 32 years in office. He was first elected in 1988, which was so long ago I can’t find a source online that will tell me who held that office before him. Someone new will hold it beginning in 2021, and we will meet four of the Democratic candidates who want to be that someone. Diana Martinez Alexander was the first person to enter this race. She is an educational diagnostician in Cy-Fair ISD and community activist, who manages the Pantsuit Republic and Pantsuit Republic Houston Facebook groups. Here’s what we talked about:
The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.
Radack’s predecessor was Bob Y Eckels http://archives.hcpl.net/digital/collection/p15978coll9/id/9/
He was the father of the later County Judge Robert Eckels. He left office after pleading no contest to having a county contractor build a free road on property he owned in Austin County.