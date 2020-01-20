Interview with Sarah DeMerchant

One more time to legislative races, and one more time to a district carried by Beto. Like the others of that class, HD26 has drawn a full field of contenders to bring it across the finish line and into the Democratic fold. You could say that our first candidate. Sarah DeMerchant, has been at the forefront of this effort, as this is her third time running in HD26, having run in 2016 (getting 42.14% of the vote) and 2018 (up to 47.59% of the vote). DeMerchant has a degree in Computer Information Systems and a professional background in software development. She is involved in numerous community organizations and volunteered on the Wendy Davis and Barack Obama campaigns in past years. Her husband Ken was elected to Fort Bend Commissioners Court in 2018. You can hear the interview I did with her in 2018 here, and you can listen to the interview I did this year below:

The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.

