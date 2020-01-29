Interview with Ann Harris Bennett

As I said before, I wasn’t originally expecting to do interviews in the Democratic primary for Harris County Tax Assessor, but once that became a contested race then of course I had to fit it into the schedule. We all interact with the Tax Assessor in various ways – property taxes, vehicle registration, and of course voter registration. (The full title for the office is Tax Assessor Collector & Voter Registrar.) Ann Harris Bennett is serving her first term as Tax Assessor. She had run for the office before, in 2012, and had run for County Clerk in 2010 and 2014, and finally got her chance after the 2016 election. She tends to keep a low profile, and given the well-publicized failures of several of her predecessors, that’s not at all a bad thing. I’ve interviewed her several times before, most recently in the 2016 primary, and you can listen to this interview right here:

The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.

PREVIOUSLY:

Elisa Cardnell – CD02

Travis Olsen – CD02

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6

Kimberly McLeod – SBOE6

Debra Kerner – SBOE6

Chrysta Castañeda – RRC

Kelly Stone – RRC

Vince Ryan – Harris County Attorney

Ben Rose – Harris County Attorney

Christian Menefee – Harris County Attorney

Jolanda Jones – Harris County Tax Assessor

Ann Johnson – HD134

Ruby Powers – HD134

Lanny Bose – HD134

Akilah Bacy – HD138

Josh Wallenstein – HD138

Jenifer Pool – HD138

Sarah DeMerchant – HD26

Lawrence Allen – HD26

Rish Oberoi – HD26

Suleman Lalani – HD26

Rodney Ellis – Commissioners Court, Precinct 1

Related Posts: