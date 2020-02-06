Interview with Kristi Thibaut

We come to the end of our candidate journey in Harris County Precinct 3. I’ve run out of facts to give about Steve Radack and the Republican history of the Court, so here’s a Houston Public Media story about the race to replace Radack to tide you over. I will note that while there are six names on the Democratic primary ballot for Commissioners Court Precinct 3, each of the four candidates I’ve spoken to mentioned that only the four of them are really running, a fact that story corroborates. Kristi Thibaut is out fourth candidate in this series. She served one term in the Legislature in the 2009 session before getting swept out in the 2010 Republican wave. Thibaut is an education activist who co-founded Parents for Full & Fair Funding of Texas Public Schools and currently serves on the Board of the Spring Branch Education Foundation. Here’s what we talked about:

The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.

