Interview with Kristi Thibaut

We come to the end of our candidate journey in Harris County Precinct 3. I’ve run out of facts to give about Steve Radack and the Republican history of the Court, so here’s a Houston Public Media story about the race to replace Radack to tide you over. I will note that while there are six names on the Democratic primary ballot for Commissioners Court Precinct 3, each of the four candidates I’ve spoken to mentioned that only the four of them are really running, a fact that story corroborates. Kristi Thibaut is out fourth candidate in this series. She served one term in the Legislature in the 2009 session before getting swept out in the 2010 Republican wave. Thibaut is an education activist who co-founded Parents for Full & Fair Funding of Texas Public Schools and currently serves on the Board of the Spring Branch Education Foundation. Here’s what we talked about:
The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.
- PREVIOUSLY:
Elisa Cardnell – CD02
Travis Olsen – CD02
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6
Kimberly McLeod – SBOE6
Debra Kerner – SBOE6
Chrysta Castañeda – RRC
Kelly Stone – RRC
Vince Ryan – Harris County Attorney
Ben Rose – Harris County Attorney
Christian Menefee – Harris County Attorney
Ann Harris Bennett – Harris County Tax Assessor
Jolanda Jones – Harris County Tax Assessor
Ann Johnson – HD134
Ruby Powers – HD134
Lanny Bose – HD134
Akilah Bacy – HD138
Josh Wallenstein – HD138
Jenifer Pool – HD138
Sarah DeMerchant – HD26
Lawrence Allen – HD26
Rish Oberoi – HD26
Suleman Lalani – HD26
Rodney Ellis – Commissioners Court, Precinct 1
Diana Martinez Alexander – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3
Michael Moore – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3
Morris Overstreet – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3