Interview with Christian Menefee

Our third candidate in my series of interviews for Harris County Attorney is Christian Menefee, who was the first candidate to declare for the race. A native Houstonian, Menefee is a former intern in the Harris County Public Defender’s office, and now works as a litigator with Norton Rose Fulbright. He has worked with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Texas Appleseed, he has served on the Houston Independent Police Advisory Board, and he is a past President of the Houston Black American Democrats club. Here’s the interview:
- PREVIOUSLY:
Elisa Cardnell – CD02
Travis Olsen – CD02
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6
Kimberly McLeod – SBOE6
Debra Kerner – SBOE6
Chrysta Castañeda – RRC
Vince Ryan – Harris County Attorney
Ben Rose – Harris County Attorney