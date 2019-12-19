Interview with Chrysta Castañeda

As you may have noticed, there are a lot of contested Democratic primaries, and not a whole lot of time between now and early voting. In an ideal world, I’d have time to talk to candidates in all of the races that interest me and devote individual weeks to the interviews from one given race. In the world we’re in, I’ve got to make do and pick my spots. So, some of the time you’ll get bonus coverage from other races or other candidates, as I can do them. Today we visit the Railroad Commissioners race, where Chrysta Castañeda was the first candidate to make news. Castañeda is an engineer and attorney, with years of litigation experience in the energy sector. She is also a board member of the Texas Women’s Foundation and was previously the board chair of Ignite Texas, a non-partisan organization focused on building political ambition in young women. Here’s the interview:

PREVIOUSLY:

Elisa Cardnell – CD02

Travis Olsen – CD02

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6

Kimberly McLeod – SBOE6

Debra Kerner – SBOE6

I am reaching out to the other RRC candidates and will present those interviews as I can.

Related Posts: