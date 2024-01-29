Interview with Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee

We will be doing two races again this week, Harris County Attorney and Harris County District Attorney. Christian Menefee was elected Harris County Attorney in 2020 after knocking off three-term incumbent Vince Ryan in that year’s primary. The youngest person and first African American to be elected Harris County Attorney, Menefee came in with an agenda to be more aggressive in protecting voting rights and enforcing environmental laws. His office has been busy filing lawsuits, often against the state, on those matters and others, from facemask bans to the “Death Star” and beyond. There’s sure to be more of that in the future, and we talked about what the past four years have been like as well as what we have to look forward to. Here it is:
PREVIOUSLY:
Karthik Soora, SD15
Michelle Bonton, SD15
Molly Cook, SD15
Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15
Todd Litton, SD15
Beto Cardenas, SD15
Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor
Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor
Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor
Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor
Claude Cummings, Tax Assessor
Amanda Edwards, CD18
Pervez Agwan, CD07
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, CD07
I will run interviews with the candidates for County Attorney and District Attorney this week, and then after that I get into legislative races. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.