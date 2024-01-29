Interview with Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee

We will be doing two races again this week, Harris County Attorney and Harris County District Attorney. Christian Menefee was elected Harris County Attorney in 2020 after knocking off three-term incumbent Vince Ryan in that year’s primary. The youngest person and first African American to be elected Harris County Attorney, Menefee came in with an agenda to be more aggressive in protecting voting rights and enforcing environmental laws. His office has been busy filing lawsuits, often against the state, on those matters and others, from facemask bans to the “Death Star” and beyond. There’s sure to be more of that in the future, and we talked about what the past four years have been like as well as what we have to look forward to. Here it is:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Beto Cardenas, SD15

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor

Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor

Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor

Claude Cummings, Tax Assessor

Amanda Edwards, CD18

Pervez Agwan, CD07

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, CD07

I will run interviews with the candidates for County Attorney and District Attorney this week, and then after that I get into legislative races. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: