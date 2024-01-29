Judicial Q&A Judge Julia Maldonado

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I am Julia Maldonado, and I am the presiding judge of the 507th District Court in Harris County, Texas. I was first elected in 2016 and have served the people of Harris County continuously for the past seven years. Before being elected to the bench, I practiced law in Texas for eighteen (18) years, with my practice primarily focused on family law. I became Board Certified in Family by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in 2012, was re-certified in 2017 and in 2022. Beyond my legal career, I am a lifelong resident of Houston, the mother of two wonderful sons and the grandmother of two incredibly energetic grandsons.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 507th Family District Court hears cases involving divorce, marital property disputes, name changes, enforcements, child custody, child support, adoptions, termination of parental rights, cases involving the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service, and other family related cases. While most cases are disposed of with rulings from the bench, occasionally there are issues which are tried before a jury.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

During my time on the bench, I have worked assiduously at reducing the backlog in the court’s docket and streamlining the process for matters to be heard and disposed of in a reasonable amount of time. This allows for parties to have their matters heard quickly and reduces the amount of time and money that parties may needlessly spend on attorney’s fees. I also instituted a weekly continuing legal education seminar and mentorship program, “Cafecito with the judge,” where everyone is welcomed, and many family law practitioners attend. We cover topics in family law that better prepare lawyers to address issues that they may face in assisting their clients throughout the family law process. We analyze the Texas Family Law Handbook, reviewing sections of the law that may impact their practice and enjoy legal discussions regarding current appellate holdings and trends. It has been a fulfilling experience to open the doors to my court and provide a way for attorneys to earn a free, weekly .75 CLE credit and brush up on the law.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

First, I hope to continue to serve the people of Harris County with a learned judicial mind, continue to develop and explore ways to build the court’s connection with the community, that includes both attorneys and litigants, and continue to interpret and apply the law as it is written. Secondly, it is my goal to continue fostering a fair and positive experience in contentious cases while treating parties and their lawyers with empathy, courtesy, and fairness, and to make rulings that are based solely on the law, irrespective of party, lawyer, or political affiliation.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because the person who serves on this bench has the responsibility of deciding issues affecting children and families of Harris County. This election cycle highlights the importance of preserving and protecting the foundation of family values for every resident in this county. Harris County deserves a person who is qualified based on their ability to understand and apply the law as written. Harris County also needs a person who has experience both as a lawyer and as a judge to make decisions that are evidenced-based and that are in the best interests of children, who are often the forgotten people in divorce cases. This court and the role it plays in people’s lives is too important to be put in the hands of a person who has little real-world family law experience and is not board certified in an area of the law that the court exclusively deals with on a daily basis.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

People should vote for me because I am the most qualified candidate to serve the people of Harris County on the 507th Family District Court. I have legal experience as a former family law practitioner for over eighteen years with board certification in family law since 2012, and I have seven (7) years of judicial experience from having served as the judge of the 507th District Court since my election in November 2016.

