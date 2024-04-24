Supreme Court puts temporary pause on Uplift Harris

Welp.

The Supreme Court of Texas has temporarily blocked Harris County’s new guaranteed income program, Uplift Harris, after two lower courts denied Attorney General Ken Paxton’s requests to stop the payments.

Paxton sued Harris County earlier this month, alleging its new income program violates a state law that prohibits the gift of public funds to any individual.

Harris County had selected and notified recipients and was preparing to mail the first $500 monthly checks this week. Paxton sought court action to block that move, but a Harris County district judge and the 14th Court of Appeals rejected his requests.

The Supreme Court of Texas sided with Paxton on Tuesday, granting a temporary pause while the court considers the legal arguments. Supreme Court justices are elected statewide, and all nine members currently are Republicans.

“Without regard to the merits, the Court grants an administrative stay as follows: Real parties in interest and their agents are prohibited from making payments under the Uplift Harris program pending further order of this court,” the court said in a short order.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the county’s public health department was in the process of sending out the checks when the program came to an abrupt halt.

“Our public health director pressed the button, so to speak, but before the funds began transferring, the Supreme Court made its ruling,” Hidalgo said.

Paxton’s office has argued that the program doesn’t have sufficient controls in place over how the funds are spent.

Hidalgo added on Tuesday that around 300 households selected for the program were not going to receive the payment this week because they had not completed the required paperwork.

“That just underscores how this program carefully vets the applicants,” Hidalgo said.