Uplift Harris can proceed

So says a judge.

A district judge on Thursday ruled Harris County’s new guaranteed income program can proceed, denying the Texas Attorney General’s office request for a temporary injunction. The state sued Harris County earlier this month, arguing the initiative to provide financial assistance to low-income residents violated a Texas statute prohibiting gifts of public funds.

Harris County Commissioners Court approved the plan last June to send $500 monthly payments to around 1,900 low-income households over the course of 18 months. The $20.5 million Uplift Harris program is funded by federal pandemic recovery dollars.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis called the ruling a “victory for families struggling to make ends meet,” while also acknowledging the legal battle likely isn’t over.

“We stand ready to take our fight all the way to the Texas Supreme Court to protect Uplift Harris,” Ellis said in a statement.

[…]

Paxton’s office on Thursday argued Uplift Harris violated the Texas Constitution because it doesn’t serve a public purpose, the participants are randomly selected and there are insufficient controls in place to restrict how recipients use the money.

An attorney with Paxton’s office said the funding would serve no public benefit if a recipient spent the money on a trip to Las Vegas.

“If the community member won and brought all the money back, that could be a benefit,” Judge Ursula Hall wryly noted.

The Harris County Attorney’s Office defended the program, arguing the public purpose is supporting low-income residents, and the lottery selection method is a common tool widely used by public programs, including some operated by the state.

The county also blasted Paxton’s office for filing the lawsuit after recipients had already been notified that they had been selected.

“Because the State has sat on its hands over 10 months despite much public discussion and even a request for an Attorney General opinion from Senator Paul Bettencourt, it cannot come into court on the eve of the program’s start and seek emergency relief,” the county argued in its response to the state’s request to put the program on hold.

[…]

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said Thursday it’s unclear whether Paxton’s office will challenge Austin’s efforts, as well.

“I think trying to assign some sort of logic or intellectual consistency to Ken Paxton’s actions is probably an act of madness,” Menefee said.

However, Menefee said he did feel certain about why Harris County had been targeted.

“One is so they can mention Lina Hidalgo’s name 100 times and hopefully get some media off of her,” Menefee said. “And two is because the participants in our program are low-income Black and brown folks, and I think history has shown that state officials aren’t too favorable to those types of people.”