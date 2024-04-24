Zombie ReBuild lawsuit returns with a vengeance

Unbelievable.

Houston City Hall will have to use significantly more tax money to fight flooding with street and drainage projects, after an appeals court sided Tuesday with engineers in a years-long lawsuit over how much funding the city devotes to that purpose.

The 14th Court of Appeals’ opinion marks a victory for flood advocates who have fought for more projects, while dealing another blow to the city’s growing budget gap.

The city put about $123 million in property taxes into its drainage fund in last year’s budget to pay for street and drainage projects. That money funds an array of projects – from full street overhauls to sewer and ditch maintenance – that help maintain Houston’s drainage system.

One of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs suggested the amount allotted to drainage will have to grow by more than $100 million in this year’s budget, compounding City Hall’s already existing deficit of about $230 million. That $100 million increase is roughly the same amount the city uses to fund garbage and recycling collection for a year, or its entire parks budget.

Mayor John Whitmire said that he agrees the city needs to invest more in drainage, but said he does not believe Houstonians would elect to do so through a court order. He said the city plans to appeal the ruling.

“While I recognize and campaigned on the importance of drainage infrastructure, I don’t believe drainage infrastructure should compete with public safety funding,” Whitmire said in a statement. “This shows again the need for us to have a grown-up discussion about the short- and long-term condition of City finances, which I inherited, and we should not continue to kick this can down the road.”

The case was brought by engineers Allen Watson and Bob Jones, who, in 2010, backed a successful charter amendment to change the way the city financed street and drainage projects. Instead of issuing debt to pay for those projects, the city would use a “pay-as-you-go” plan, setting aside about a fifth of the city’s annual property taxes for that purpose. The plan also included a new monthly drainage fee of about $5 to residents’ water bills.

The city, which at the time had a tax rate of about 63.88 cents per $100 in taxable value, had to set aside 11.8 cents for streets and drainage, or “an amount equivalent,” according to the charter amendment. For years, city officials have interpreted the “equivalent” language to mean they could adjust the calculation used to allot the money, shorting the fund compared to the original calculation.

In 2015, the city bumped up against a voter-imposed revenue cap, which limits the annual growth of property taxes the city can collect via a formula that accounts for population and inflation growth. As a result, it has had to reduce its overall tax rate, which has fallen to 51.92 cents.

To free up money, in 2016, the city started interpreting 11.8 cents differently. They took the original allocation of property taxes toward streets and drainage under the measure from 2012 – $157 million – and applied the revenue cap’s formula to it, increasing it to account for population and inflation growth.

If the city had kept contributing the full 11.8-cent share to streets and drainage, it would have devoted $420 million more to streets and drainage than it has over the last decade. The ruling is not retroactive, though, and the city will not have to make up that difference, according to Watson and Jones’ attorneys.