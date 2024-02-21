Judicial Q&A: Lillian Alexander

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

I am Lillian Henny Alexander and I am running for the 507th District Court in Harris County, Texas.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 507th Family District Court handles a variety of family-related cases, including but not limited to divorce, marital property disputes, name changes, enforcements, child custody, child support, adoptions, termination of parental rights, cases involving the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and other related matters.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am pursuing this particular bench with a profound sense of purpose, fueled by my experiences as a lawyer, volunteer, and, most significantly, as a daughter of a teacher and a working mother to two young children. The challenges faced by working parents are not merely legal matters to me; they are deeply personal. Navigating the complexities of family court is not an abstract concept but a reality that I intimately understand.

As a mother, I have experienced firsthand the strains of balancing a demanding career with the joys and responsibilities of parenthood. My perspective is fresh and grounded in the daily struggles of working people who often find themselves entangled in the intricate web of family court proceedings.

In reference to the Houston Chronicle Editorial board’s statement, “Judge Maldonado, the county’s longest-serving family judge, is its lowest-ranked and her time on the bench leads us to believe that someone else would do a better job”.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I have practiced family law for 13 years since I was licensed in 2011. I operated independently as the sole practitioner in handling hundreds of family law cases. I have acquired substantial courtroom experience, actively engaging in legal proceedings related to family law matters. This encompasses representing clients in diverse cases, including divorce hearings, child custody disputes, and child support matters. My courtroom experience extends to effectively advocating for clients’ interests and my ability to litigate effectively in the realm of family law.

My extensive experience is rooted in addressing the everyday legal challenges faced by ordinary people. My clients are working class truck drivers, plumbers, teachers, people that are not rich. To accommodate their financial situations, I offer flexible payment plans and frequently provide case discounts, understanding the financial strains they may face, whether it's supporting their children’s school supplies or meeting child support obligations. Many of my clients, not being financially well-off, find resolution through mediation, as they prefer to avoid the costs associated with prolonged trials, often due to work constraints. Every individual, regardless of their financial status, deserves exceptional legal representation. My commitment is to serve as an attorney for the person next door, someone relatable and trustworthy, offering fair pricing that reflects my belief that being a family law attorney isn’t about becoming wealthy. It’s about providing quality legal assistance to people who remind me of my own family.

5. Why is this race important?

This election holds significant importance as we stand at a pivotal moment in the 507th, with over 57% expressing dissatisfaction with the perceived fairness and courtesy of the court. As a candidate, I bring a spirit of upliftment and humility to the role of serving as a family court judge.

Fundamentally, a judge’s duty is to transform the perception of the court from being accessible only to the wealthy or privileged to a space open to all who seek its services. The Family Court must consistently uphold principles of fairness and impartiality, regardless of one’s background, circumstances, or connections. It should serve as an arena where everyone is treated equitably, ensuring that the law is applied justly and consistently.

A judge’s responsibility is not to make the courtroom easier for some while making it harder for others. Rather, it encompasses a solemn obligation to safeguard the rights and interests of working people, acknowledging their unique challenges within the legal system.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I possess the necessary experience to serve as a family law judge, along with the requisite judicial temperament. However, I firmly believe that being an effective judge entails more than just experience; it demands a dedication to fairness, compassion, and a sincere understanding of the myriad challenges confronting families in our diverse community. Your vote for me signifies support for a family court judge committed to enacting positive change, placing the needs of our families above personal ambitions, and cultivating an atmosphere where every individual is treated with the utmost respect and dignity.

