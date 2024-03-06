Primary 2024 results: Democratic headlines

It’s going to be a late night and I have a couple of long days ahead of me, so I’m going to do some quick summaries based on what I now know, and will come back later to fill the gaps.

– President Biden was over 90% in Harris County in early voting. The statewide results were very scattered – as of almost 10 PM there were still multiple counties whose early votes, let alone Election Day results, were not yet posted – but he was at about 86%.

– Colin Allred was at 60% statewide and almost 70% in Harris County and was already declared the winner for the Senate primary.

– Rep. Lizzie Fletcher had over 80% in Harris County and over 70% total, winning renomination easily. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was at 62%, far outpacing the one poll we had in that race. Amanda Edwards was at 35% and that dude who dropped out was at 2%. Melissa McDonough and Marquette Greene-Scott were both cruising to victory. In Dallas, Rep. Julia Johnson was just about 50% for CD32 when I last looked; Brian Williams was comfortably in second with about 21% in case she fails to stay above the magic number.

– Rep. Jarvis Johnson was at 39% in early voting in SD15, with Molly Cook at 20% and Todd Litton at 16%; no one else was over ten percent. The one big State Senate primary outside of Harris County was in SD16 in Dallas, where Sen. Nathan Johnson turned back Rep. Victoria Neave.

– Rep. Harold Dutton was over 60% (sigh), but HD146 was very close, with Rep. Shawn Thierry just under fifty percent and Lauren Ashley Simmons only a few points behind. Thierry could climb above 50%, but I think this one will go to a runoff. In HD139, Angie Thibodeaux and Charlene Ward Johnson were leading, likely by enough to make it to overtime.

– I’m sure you already knew this before you started reading, but Sean Teare blew out incumbent DA Kim Ogg, with over 78% of the early vote. That’s an even stronger win than County Attorney Christian Menefee (74%) and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (70%). For Tax Assessor, Annette Ramirez was the clear leader with just over 40%, with Danielle Bess, Jerry Davis, and Desiree Broadnax all bunched up for the second slot in the runoff.

– A few incumbent judges were trailing: Justices Gordon Goodman, Peter Kelly, and Jerry Zimmerer (currently in second place and a runoff with Velda Faulkner), and judges RK Sandill, Mike Engelhart, Robert Schaffer, Brittanye Morris, Ramona Jackson, and Julia Maldonado. Other incumbents were leading. Nicole Perdue, Ashley Mayes Guice, and Fran Watson were leading for three of the open benches, while Vivian King and Gemayel Haynes were headed to a runoff for the other.

– Katherine Culbert was leading for Railroad Commissioner, while DaSean Jones and Bonnie Lee Goldstein were leading for the two contested Supreme Court seats.

– Based on the Harris County Elections Twitter feed, I think Election Day is going to be well below early voting in turnout. If the last hour was strong and Dems had a fairly sizeable majority of the E-Day vote, they could make it to 200K total in the county, but I’m guessing they will fall short of that. They could still outdo the Republicans with a more modest majority of the E-Day vote. We won’t know that until early in the morning.

That’s all for now. I’ll circle back to this tomorrow. Based on what happened in some of those Republican races, there are a few pretty good legislative pickup opportunities.

UPDATE : As of 4:30 AM, with some vote centers still unreported, Lauren Ashley Simmons had taken the lead in HD146 and was at 49.79% of the vote. It’s possible she could end up winning without a runoff. Wow.

